Trusty Sidekick Theater Company's FROLIC to Have World Premiere at Chelsea Factory

Trusty Sidekick Theater Company, in collaboration with The Rose Theater of Omaha and Jumping Jack Theater, has announced the world premiere of Frolic at Chelsea Factory on March 2nd and 3rd.

Psst… have you heard? The bloom is back — it's time to play! Frolic is meant to spark fun in a sensory-friendly space created for and with neurodivergent audiences ages 5 and up and their families.

Welcome to the Garden Club! Grow small with Phoebe the Gardner and her pal Lionel the Glow Worm as they travel from her backyard oasis to a magical garden. Together, we play our way through the four seasons as we glide with Rafael the Butterfly, hop with Eugene the Frog, march with Ash the Ant, and sing with Dot the Ladybug.

Building on Trusty Sidekick's deep history of working in sensory theater, we've crafted an immersive experience that includes music, dance, puppetry, and pure play. Lead with a mixture of song and non-verbal cues, our audience is transported to a place where there is no wrong way to play.

Frolic is a co-production by Trusty Sidekick Theater Company, Jumping Jack Theater, and The Rose Theater.

Frolic was created collectively by Frolic Sidekicks, Claire Sabatine, Shayna Strype, Andrew Duff and is directed by Shayna Strype from an original show concept by Claire Sabatine.

Frolic stars Claire Sabatine as Phoebe the Gardener, Fernando Moya Delgado as Rafael the Butterfly, Julliette Holliday as Dot the Ladybug, Joanna Stone as Ash the Ant, and Jason Vance as Eugene the Frog

Frolic features puppets and props created by J Hann, original compositions by Jason Vance with Julliette Holliday, costumes by Natalie Loveland, Choreography by Fernando Moya Delgado, environmental design by Nic Benacerraf and Xinan Helen Ran, and lighting design Alexandra Dhemming.

After this world premiere at New York's Chelsea Factory, Frolic is set to tour across the country as a part of ‘Trusty On Tour,' traveling to Nebraska's legendary Rose Theater in March and April of 2024, and then to The EQT Children's Theater Festival in Pittsburgh in May of 2024.

Frolic

Trusty Sidekick Theater’s newest production for young people with developmental disabilities

World Premiere at Chelsea Factory

Saturday, March 2: 11:00AM, 3:00PM, 6:00PM*

*6pm recommended for teens!

Sunday, March 3: 10:00AM

FREE | Ages 5+ | 60 minutes

Tickets available at the button below.

547 West 26th Street | New York, NY 10001

Ticketing notes:

A ticket is for one audience member who identifies as neurodivergent or has intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

One ticket includes space for up to two grown-ups or accompanying guests (e.g., parent, caregiver, sibling, etc).

ABOUT TRUSTY SIDEKICK THEATER COMPANY

Based in New York City, Trusty Sidekick Theater Company creates bold, original productions for young people and their families. Hailed by The New York Times for “blur[ring] the boundaries between the imagined and the real,” Trusty Sidekick crafts new and exciting ways for audiences of all ages to interact with live performance. By developing new work in collaboration with young audiences as dramaturgs, the theatre-going experience is redefined. Having created works in both unique settings like a Revolutionary War-era battleground and traditional theater spaces, every adventure is rooted firmly in the belief that kids deserve theater that ignites their imaginations and makes them think about the world in a new way. Commissions by Lincoln Center of multi-sensory work designed specifically for audiences on the autism spectrum (Up and Away, Campfire) have garnered international attention for Trusty Sidekick's hallmark of keeping the audience in mind when creating every element of a show.