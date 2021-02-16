Treehouse Shakers' Performing Arts Company Presents PILLOW FORT

The pandemic has hit the performing arts world exceedingly hard. As many businesses are just now getting back on their feet, the performing arts sector remains closed for live performances for the foreseeable future.

The week after New York City shut down in March 2020, Treehouse Shakers immediately switched their programming to virtual. They partnered with other service organizations, provided virtual arts in education classes for schools around the country, created an On Demand portal of our work for theater presenters, schools and families, which has been accessed from both the U.S. and Canada, and created successful virtual summer camps and After-School programs.

Treehouse Shakers also began developing a new web-series, Pillow Fort. This is a 9-part mighty mini-series, for young people, ages 3-7, with accompanying activities that young people can make at home. This series can be accessed anywhere in the world through their On Demand Channel on Vimeo.

Pillow Forts are a place of safety and comfort, where imagination is ignited and children can explore creativity. The new series meets young children in an intelligent, imaginative setting, and gives them the additional tools necessary for play. Each 7-10 minute episode explores new adventures, emotional feelings, and explores the power of imagination. Written and Directed by Mara McEwin, original concept and film/editing direction by John Noel, choreography by Emily Bunning, and original music by Anthony Rizzo, the new web series is the perfect way to meet young audiences in their new normal, safely at home.

Pillow Fort allows the company to continue to create, employ company members, and serve new audiences across the world, while creating new work. The first 3 episodes explore the classic cottage folktale with an unexpected twist, a lighthouse and the keeper, and journeying through Outer Space where the host meets a strange creature who offers him asteroid pancakes. The cast includes Treehouse Shakers' members, Trey Coates-Mitchell, Ashley Chavonne, Miranda Wilson, and Katie Montoya.

First three episodes now streaming (the following three in the series will be out in the Spring, and the finale will be available in the Summer). Pillow Fort can be enjoyed at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/pillowfort.