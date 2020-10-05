Treatman Creative Presents PROPAGANDA! THE PODCAST MUSICAL

The show will be available on all major podcast streaming platforms on October 6.

David Treatman Creative has announced the release of PROPAGANDA! - the hilarious podcast musical perfect for our political moment. The show will be available on all major podcast streaming platforms on October 6, 2020.

Episodes and more can be accessed at https://www.propagandamusical.com/ and can be followed on social media at @PropThePod.

PROPAGANDA! is the witty story of the secret government agency tasked with covering up the messiest of political scandals, and boy have they been busy! Through a sinister turn of events, Rookie is thrust into taking up the mantle as head of the Bureau, and is immediately faced with the worst scandal since Watergate! Rookie must act quickly to save the country from ruin and the Bureau from an evil Agent X. With a score teeming with energetic pop and jazzy elements, brought to life by a Tony Award winning - star studded cast, Propaganda! takes the genre of podcast-musicals by the reigns and produces a thrilling and catchy hour and a half.

The star studded cast of Propaganda! includes Jackie Hoffman, Betsy Wolfe, Karen Ziemba, Kyle McIntyre, Austin Pendleton, Christina Sajous, Dale Sampson, Katie Rose Clarke, Rodney Ingram, Jillian Jarrett, Shaun Repetto, Mary Joanna Grisso, Mark Ferrera, John Pelkey, Tyson Kelly, Miranda Gelch, Brit West, and David Rowen.

Propaganda! The Podcast Musical hails from the brilliant minds and pens of Taylor Ferrera and Matt Webster, with direction by Nathan Brewer. Orchestrations and Musical Direction by Assaf Gleizer and Assistant Musical Direction by Kevin Lynch. Musical Mixing by Neil Candelora with Editing and Sound Design by Levi Sharpe and Assistant Audio Editing and Narration by Cadence Hira. The band for Propaganda! consists of Uri Zelig (Drums), Tomer Rabinowitz (Guitar), Yoni Marianer (Bass Guitar), and Assaf Gleizner (Piano). Associate Produced by Melissa Edelblum and Nicole Steimel and Ethan Steimel.

DAVID TREATMAN CREATIVE is so excited to bring PROPAGANDA! to the audiosphere. This timely satire transports you back to the theater in a whimsical and outrageous musical adventure.

