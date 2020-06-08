Train with the Pros at Home With OHLOOK

These are unprecedented times and that calls for a new approach and a new outlook on things. Online training allows our students to have access to instructors from all over the globe! Location is no longer an issue - elite training is literally at your fingertips! 18 years of in-person training has given us the tools we need to face this new frontier head-on.

Acting, drama, singing, dancing, productions, workshops, and intensives.

Classes begin June 6 - Aug. 14
New classes every week
Ages 4 thru Adult

