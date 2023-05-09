Titan Theatre Company To Stage Annual FUTURE CLASSICS FESTIVAL

The award-winning Titan Theatre Company announced today the finalists for its annual FUTURE CLASSICS FESTIVAL reading series. The FUTURE CLASSICS FESTIVAL will play a two-night limited engagement at Titan's home at Queens Theatre. Performances are on Wednesday, May 24th and Thursday, May 25th at 7pm.

The FUTURE CLASSICS FESTIVAL is a new works festival dedicated to ushering forth a new "classical" canon by centering on the voices of BIPOC playwrights and theatre makers. Titan will present readings of two new full length plays during the festival's initial reading series. One of the selected plays will then receive a fully staged production in a future Titan season. The FUTURE CLASSICS FESTIVAL is produced by Titan Theatre Company and is funded by the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs Cultural Development Fund and the Flushing Town Hall Arts Grants for Queens.

"Titan Theatre Company's Future Classics Festival is a celebration of voices that reach beyond the span of the classical canon, and that is exciting!" says Festival Director Marcus Denard Johnson. "We are so thrilled to present these exciting new plays to our community in our annual Festival reading series. New York City boasts the richest tapestry of cultures, nationalities, identities, and experiences and we cannot think of a better way to experience this tapestry than through theatre. The goal of this festival is to see and hear someone's unique experience through the careful curation of the playwright, the director, and the actors. That is what we hope to accomplish with The Future Classics Festival. It is our hope that The Future Classics Festival will be the next step in continuing to make Titan Theatre Company a home for ALL theatrical artists, and to make the world a little smaller."

The highly anticipated reading series will include the plays IN THE BRONX BROWN GIRLS CAN SEE STARS TOO (OR THE F*CK IS YOU LOOKIN' AT?) by Amalia Oliva Rojas, and GENESIS by Mercedes White. Benjamin Viertel and Cecily Benjamin will Direct, along with Costume Design by Anthony Toney, Lighting Design by Moneé Stamp, and Sound Design by Mario Raymond. Jahdiel Rodriguez and Simran Pal Kaur will be the Production Stage Managers.

Tickets ($12) are available online at Click Here, www.queenstheatre.org, or by calling the Queens Theatre Box Office at 718-760-0064. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Queens Theatre Box Office, Tuesday through Friday 12pm to 6pm, and two hours before showtimes on weekends.