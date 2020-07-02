Tin Pan Alley 2 Brings Queer Musical Theatre Writers To Dixon Place's 2020 HOT! Festival

Dixon Place will present Tin Pan Alley 2, a free concert series featuring new musical theatre works on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 7:30pm, as a part of its 2020 HOT! Festival programming. The 2020 HOT! Festival edition will be showcasing new works by LGBTQI+ writers Gabriella Balsam, Josh Ben-Ami, and Matthew V. Stolfi, and hosted by Durra Leung and Sam Rosenblatt. The streaming is free.

The idea of Tin Pan Alley 2 is from the legendary birthplace of numerous American Standards in the

early 20th century. The concert series' mission is to provide a platform for emerging musical theatre

writers, and free entertainment for the audience. The 2020 HOT! Festival edition will be the first pre-recorded, online concert since Tin Pan Alley 2's inception. For the first time, a short interview with each featured writer on their creative process will be included in the show.

The July 2020 lineup will be featuring a diverse roster of talents from Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program (GMTWP) at New York University, a community of collaborators engaged in the ever-evolving process of creating new musical theatre. All three featured writers (Gabriella Balsam, Josh Ben-Ami, and Matthew V. Stolfi) will be presenting their works mostly incubated in the GMTWP program. Their collaborators for this concert include Brandy Hoang Collier, Deniz Demirkurt, Jill Lawler, Ryan Dikdan, Dan Gibson, and Enzo Veiga. Guest performers are Gwen Wilkie, Josie Long, Zander Weiss, Morgan Smart, Enzo Veiga, Jazmin Palmer, and Lola Song.

For more information and RSVP: http://dixonplace.org/performances/tin-pan-alley-2-07-10-20/

