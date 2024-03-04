Tickets on Sale Now for Apocalyptic Artists Ensemble's ROMEO & JULIET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets are on sale now for Apocalyptic Artists Ensemble's production of Romeo & Juliet. Apocalyptic Artists' inaugural NYC school tour will visit schools for two weeks in April, with a public performance on Friday April 5th at the Irondale Center in Brooklyn. The performance will begin at 6:30pm, the running time is approximately 80 minutes with no intermission.

Directed by Peter Romano, Romeo & Juliet will star Priyanka Kedia, Ellis Craig, Jamil Mangan, Justin Viz, ​​Brynne McManimie, Eli Bridges, Alice Renier, and Kea Trevett.

Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet speaks to many of the burdens faced by young people in our post-pandemic society: loss, identity, and the challenges of confronting unexamined assumptions about themselves, their families, and their world. Adapted for young audiences, Apocalyptic Artists' inaugural touring production will bring this classic tale into NYC schools in conjunction with a series of workshops inviting students to engage with the tools of the theater to explore the themes of the play as an ensemble of artists. Learn more about the company's education mission here.

The creative team for Romeo & Juliet will include Costume Designer Dina El Aziz, Fight & Intimacy Director Leana Gardella, Dramaturg K. Ann McDonald, and live music composed by Eli Bridges. The production has been cast by Peter Dunn, and Ali Walensky is the production stage manager.

For more information about the company, visit https://www.apocalypticartists.com, or sign up for their mailing list.