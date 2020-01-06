Tickets for the Applause New York Productions of BE MORE CHILL and HAIR Are Now On Sale

Tickets are now available for the Applause New York productions of BE MORE CHILL and HAIR, featuring actors from the Applause Company A Class (grades 9th-12th). The shows will run in rotation at The Rose Nagelberg Theater at Baruch Performing Arts Center from January 28th - February 2nd, 2020, with performances of HAIR on 1/28 @ 8pm, 1/29 @ 8pm, 2/1 @4pm, and 2/1 @8pm and BE MORE CHILL on 1/30 @8pm, 1/31 @8pm, 2/1 @12pm, and 2/2 @1pm.

Purchase tickets by visiting https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/35131

Get an exclusive SNEAK PEEK from the rehearsals of HAIR and BE MORE CHILL:

BE MORE CHILL SNEAK PEEK

HAIR SNEAK PEEK

Both productions are produced by Audrey Kaplan, Founder of Applause. BE MORE CHILL is directed by Anthony Fazio, along with Associate Director Sari Breuer, Musical Director John Fischer, and Choreographer Tony Guerrero. HAIR is directed by Melvin Brandon Logan, with Associate Direction by Christina Ramirez, Musical Direction by Roy George, and Choreography by Brian Beach.

For more information about Applause including their upcoming Winter/Spring 2020 semester, and future musical productions, please call 212-717-0703, email at info@applauseny.com, or visit their website at www.ApplauseNY.com.





