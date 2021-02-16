Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Thunderbird American Indian Dancers' POW-WOW Opens This Week

Live streamed from the theater on February 20, 2021 from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM.

Feb. 16, 2021  

Theater for the New City, 155 First Avenue, will present its 46th annual Thunderbird American Dancers Pow Wow and Dance Concert live streamed from the theater on February 20, 2021 from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM.

This "virtual Pow-Wow" will be accessible via the theater's website, www.theaterforthenewcity.net, and available there on demand until March 7, 2021.

There will be dances, stories and traditional music from Native Peoples of the Northeast, Southwest and Great Plains regions. The event, emceed by Bessie-winner Louis Mofsie (Hopi/Winnebago), has become a treasured New York tradition for celebrating our diversity by honoring the culture of our first Americans.

TNC donates all proceeds from the event to college scholarship funds for Native American students. Admission is only $5 and additional donations will be gratefully accepted.

This event is recommended for all ages.


