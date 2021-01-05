Thornhill Theatre Space Announces First Part of 2021 Season

Thornhill Theatre Space announced the first part of their 2021 Season on New Year's Day rounding up a new season that includes events from around the world.

Starting off the season on January 23rd is a new play, performed and filmed on stage titled "I Stole Satan's Girlfriend" written and directed by Scott McQuaid. Presenting and producing this production is Malaysian theatre company Pop Up Theatre, with TTS Artistic Director Ryan Thornhill serving as Associate Producer.

"I Stole Satan's Girlfriend" is the story of a banal man knowan as Dan. The play opens as he sits quietly in the park one evening, when he is approached by the wild and sexy extrovert, Lucinda. Her playful, provoking exchange leads them to a one-night stand. Dan unknowingly finds love with Satan's girlfriend, and the result of their action causes the apocalypse. Now Dan has to make things right and restore the world's natural order.

Tickets for ISSG can be purchased through a donation on Thornhill Theatre Space's Ko-Fi page (https://ko-fi.com/thornhilltheatrespace) for just the price of a coffee.

In partnership with Musical Theatre Radio, "New Musical Monday" will start in January. This new series will feature new and lesser known musicals from around the world. These showcases will include selections from the musical, interviews and video messages from the creators.

Based on true events, the short theatre piece "Just Another Soup Can" will be presented in February. Based on true events, the pre-recorded live performance explores Valerie Solanas' feminism, anger and motives that led her to shooting Andy Warhol in 1968. This production used Isadora to composite socially distanced actors into hand painted and animated background designs.

Created and designed by Jida Akil, Isis Hurley-Jones, Inigo Townsend

Rounding up Part One of their 2021 season comes from Hong Kong theatre company Aurora Theatre. In response to the pandemic and wanting to keep theatre alive, Aurora Theatre created a series titled "Covid & Cigarettes". A collection of stories of different people experiencing the various facets of COVID19, from smoking cigarettes to cure the virus, to stressed out parents coping with restless children, and challenged lovers learning to adapt to the new normal, C&C gathers a variety of situations and people, all joined together by the same guilty pleasure: the cigarette. Thornhill Theatre Space will be presenting two performances from the "Covid & Cigarettes" series: "It is What it is" (Written by Michael Donohue) and "Screens Apart" (Written by Ryan King).

"We are so excited to be back for another season. Since our founding, it has been our mission to present and Showcase Theatre from around the world and to be a global platform. With that mission in mind we have been able to present theatre from over eight countries, worked with over 28 theatre companies and nearly 100 artists. We very much look forward to continuing that into this new year and are excited to meet and collaborate with new companies/artists", stated TTS Artistic Director Ryan Thornhill.

Follow Thornhill Theatre Space on their social media pages to keep up to date throughout their 2021 season.

Facebook: facebook.com/thornhilltheatrespace

Instagram: @thornhilltheatrespace

Twitter: @ththeatrespace

Youtube: Thornhill Theatre Space