This Fall, Sheen Center Presents Events Celebrating Fr. Ted Hesburgh, And Women In Sports Combating Climate Change

This fall, The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture (18 Bleecker Street at the corner of Elizabeth Street in NYC), will present three special events focused on leaders from the sports world who have made a difference.

Two events focus on Fr. Ted Hesburgh, considered by many to be the most influential 20th Century priest in America. An educator, author, public servant taking a leadership role in governmental initiatives, commissions, and international humanitarian projects, Hesburgh was the longest serving President of the University of Notre Dame with 35 years of leadership. Hesburgh is credited with bringing Notre Dame, long known for its football program, to the forefront of American Catholic universities and its transition to a nationally respected institution of higher education.

Author's Night Event:

FR. WILSON MISCAMBLE, C.S.C. - AMERICAN PRIEST: THE AMBITIOUS LIFE AND CONFLICTED LEGACY OF NOTRE DAME'S FATHER TED HESBURGH

September 27 at 7PM in Studio Theater

Author and Notre Dame priest-professor Fr. Wilson D. Miscamble, C.S.C. tracks how famed Notre Dame president Fr. Theodore M. Hesburgh, C.S.C. transformed postwar Catholic higher education and became a celebrated voice in America at large. Yet, beyond the hagiography that often surrounds Hesburgh's legacy, lies another more complex and challenging story. Following Fr. Miscamble's presentation, he will be joined in conversation by Francis X. Maier, Senior Advisor and Special Assistant to the Archbishop of Philadelphia, and William McGurn, Wall Street Journal editorial board member and author of the weekly "Main Street" column, and former Chief Speechwriter for President George W. Bush.$15

Film screening at The Justice Film Festival

HESBURGH

Friday, November 15 at 7PM in the Loreto Theater

Rev. Theodore Hesburgh, C.S.C., longtime president of Notre Dame, was a formidable Catholic leader at a tumultuous time in our nation's history. This documentary explores his role in advancing the causes of peace and equal rights for all people alongside 20th century giants. The film is featured in the line-up of the seventh annual Justice Film Festival, ­­inspiring justice seekers by presenting films of unexpected courage and redemption that are diverse in their issues and geography. $15

Additionally, The Sheen Center and Sport and Sustainability International will present a special, free event taking place during United Nations' Climate Week in NYC:

Talk Event:

WOMEN, CLIMATE AND SPORTS

September 25 at 4PM in the Loreto Theater

During the United Nations' Climate Week in NYC, join us for a discussion with some of the most influential sustainability advocates in the world, all of whom are women, promoting climate action throughout the world by using the powerful platform of sports. Participants in this discussion will include Kathy Behrens, President of the NBA; JoAnn Neale, President and Chief Administrative Officer of Major League Soccer; Julia Pallé, Senior Director of Sustainability at Formula E; Lauren Tracy, Senior Director for Strategic Initiatives and Sustainability at the USTA. Moderated by Ama Ruth Francis, Climate Law Fellow at the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia Law School and Dr. Allen Hershkowitz, Chairman and Founding Director of Sport and Sustainability International. Free with RSVP

Tickets/reservations for these, and all events at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture (18 Bleecker Street, at the corner of Elizabeth Street) are available online at SheenCenter.org, by phone at 212-925-2812, in-person at The Sheen Center box office, or OvationTix.com.





