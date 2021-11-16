Third Annual Faces of America Monologue Festival Takes Place This Month

On Saturday November 20th at 7pm ET / 4pm PT The PlayGround Experiment will be hosting its third annual Faces of America Monologue Festival to help raise funds to support Native American Rights Fund.

The Faces of America Monologue Festival will be live streamed via Zoom. To sign up to attend the festival please visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7hm6t8TnRZa8Li6g7Etj6w

With still so much going on around us we must continue to find opportunities to bring us together to celebrate and critique American life. Now in our third year we invited artists from across the country to submit monologues that represented the incredible diversity that is America, with a focus on the word "change". After receiving well over 300 monologues that were full of beauty, heart and passion we began a tough selection process and are thrilled to share the 25 selected monologues as part of our third festival. We hope that you will enjoy them as much as we do.

We hope that you will join us on November 20th at 7pm to watch the festival, hear the work of some amazing artists, each of whom captured something different about American life, and come together as a community.

Copies of the monologues will also shortly be published in an anthology.





The selected writers are:

Allie Costa, Alex Galick, August Forman, Camille Simone Thomas, Emily Breeze, Denmo Ibrahim, Josette Marina Murray, Louis DeVaughn Nelson, Mrinalini Kamath, Orlando Rodriguez, Allan Baker, Evan Edwards, Ivory Bennett, Michelle de Joya, David Lefkowitz, Monique Hebert, Jose Manuel Pereyra, Rand Higbee, Robin Berl, Jake Malavsky, Loretta Bolger Wish, Erin Moughon, Richard Lyons Conlon, Roy Sekigahama and Scott Sickles

Directors: Al Monaco, Chamari White-Mink, Darpan Joshi, Marina Barry and Nicole Orabona

Actors: Amanda Shi, Andrew Schoomaker, Anjali Kharuna, Arthur Gregory Pugh, Brandon Weber, Bug Johson, Denise Lock, Diana Cherkas, Ekemini Ekpo, Eugene Young, Islam Balbaa, Jai Mohan, Jonathan Wong Frye, Kirsten Hopkins, Lillan Andrea de Leon, Lluvia Almanza, M.A Garner, Mac Raymond, Mischa Goodman, Nikhaar Kishnani, Paeton Chavis, Peter Pasco, Richard Mcbride, Richard Taylor and Taylor Mitchel

The PlayGround Experiment is a home for theatre artists to explore, test, and develop new work while finding inspiration and support from the community that it creates.

Artist relationships thrive in a safe, inclusive environment, strengthened by diversity and an ability to be ourselves. We must do everything we can to take daily action in creating a space where everyone has the opportunity to do their absolute best, as well as the freedom to make mistakes/missteps. Our hope is that each artist has the time, space and chance to find structure, heart, and truth whether as a writer, actor, director or patron.

The PGE is a home that you come back to when you need to recharge, start something new, or just be among your family.

We are a New York City based company with members all over the world. Thanks to modern technology we now have the ability to connect with our PGE family at most of our events. No matter where you are, you always have a Home with us at The PGE. http://thepge.com/