Theatre Write Now Announces First Cycle Of New Plays, Beginning April 27

Theatre Write Now, a generative playwriting cohort, will present its first cycle of new works starting mid-April.

Ten early-career playwrights have met every Monday for 12 weeks this spring, creating 10 new plays through communal development at The Living Room NYC (224 W 30th Street) in Chelsea.

The plays will be rehearsed and performed as staged readings at the East Village Basement (321 E 9th Street, New York) every Saturday, April 27th-June 29th.

The Plays/Playwrights:

The Home Glam Heist by Anna Giacalone

A Book For Every Man by H. C. Dietrich

STEVE, THE FLAMING SWORD by Eric Murphy

biome by Dom Martello

Happy New Year, Happy Birthday by Rhys Samuel Washington

Late Night at the Mad Lion Studios by Nell Quinn-Gibney

Falling Out by Louisa Nickel

happy demigirl in cookie hell apartment by Nina Slowinski

The Machine by Magpie Park

Let Light Like Blood by Steven San Luis

How to Attend:

Public readings will take place at the East Village Basement, (321 E 9th Street, New York), and new tickets will go live every Monday starting April 1st. To purchase tickets for the cohort's public readings visit: www.kopcorp.art/twn.

Creative team and on-sale announcements can be found on Instagram at '@theatrewritenow'.

Tickets are limited and pricing is pay-what-you-can for all public readings.

About Theatre Write Now:

Theatre Write Now is founded and produced by Alex Kopnick, through KOPCORP LLC, with the aim of creating a theatre-making community that can rely on each other for constructive, positive feedback when sharing bold new work, helping new writers get connected to the industry, and generating new artistic projects.

Cohort 1 is co-facilitated by Mackenna Goodrich, Cameron King, David Rosenberg, Rachel Sabo-Hedges, and Michael Mitnick. The Living Room NYC, run by Perri Neri, hosts the Theatre Write Now cohort's weekly meetings in Chelsea. East Village Basement, run by Watermark Productions, serves as the rehearsal and performance space for the upcoming productions.