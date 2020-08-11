Theatre Now's Musical Writers Lab Submissions Are Now Open

Submissions will be accepted through October 1st at 7pm.

Theatre Now New York, a non-profit artists service organization and theatre company dedicated to supporting musical theatre writers is accepting submissions for their Writers Lab with two new slots available. The Lab is a community of musical theatre writing teams who meet regularly working on the development of new musicals through Lab presentations, sharing their process and offering support. Lab members benefit additionally from Theatre Now that includes developmental productions, publishing and licensing. This is a highly skilled, active, and collaborative group focused on embracing and fostering the diversity of musical theatre styles, forms, and creators. Theatre Now is seeking two new teams to join the Writers Lab this fall for a total of 12 teams.

The full guidelines can be found at www.tnny.org/musical-writers-lab and submissions will be accepted through October 1st at 7pm. Following the submission deadline we will contact those we are interested in for follow-up interviews. Writers may apply as a team (book writer, composer, lyricist or any combination with 2 or more collaborators) or as an individual (as the sole book writer/composer/lyricist). BIPOC writers, LGBTQ+ writers, and writers with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply. There is no cost to apply and no dues or fees are required if accepted.

Theatre Now's support of Lab members is based on the needs of the writing teams and may include individual and group consultations, mentoring, dramaturgical sessions, office resources, rehearsal space, networking, public showcases of material, and guidance towards production. Current and former Writers Lab members have been licensed and published through Theatre Now, and several have had their full-length musicals produced for developmental runs by Theatre Now.

Theatre Now New York is an artist service organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long-form musicals, by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre. Since 2013, they have produced the annual SOUND BITES Festival of 10-minute musicals. Though currently on-hold, they are in production for developmental runs of three new full-length musicals from their Writers Lab as well as a cabaret series to showcase works in progress. In addition, they offer licensing support for new short- and long-form musicals. More information can be found at TNNY.org.

