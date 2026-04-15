Theatre East Will Present US Premiere of Daniel MacIvor's AN ORDINARY AFTERNOON IN 1974

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Theatre East will present the US premiere of An Ordinary Afternoon in 1974, written by Daniel MacIvor (Governor General's Literary Award, Siminovitch Prize for Theatre, Obie Award, and GLAAD Award winner) and directed by Judson Jones (Eye of God, Canaan Unremembered, The Soldier Dreams).

Performances will run April 29 through May 23, with an official opening night on May 1, at Theatre East's Court Square Theater (44-02 23rd Street, Long Island City, NY).

What begins as an ordinary afternoon quickly becomes a story that refuses to stay quiet. Bold, irreverent, and full of joy, the play follows two longtime friends and neighbors as they revisit their shared past. An Ordinary Afternoon in 1974 is a vibrant celebration of women claiming their space, their voices, and their extraordinary power.

"It's always a gift to collaborate with Daniel," said director Judson Jones. "I love the way he tells stories-so deeply human, imaginative, and theatrical, filled with generosity and a sense of celebration. About 15 years ago, we worked together on The Soldier Dreams, and it remains one of the highlights of my artistic life. I'm beyond thrilled that we now get to bring this beautiful story to audiences in the U.S."

The cast will feature Carla Briscoe (Blue Caprice, A Little Help, Breaking the News) and Holly Cinnamon (Marvel's Daredevil, A House of Dynamite, Hocus Pocus 2, Succession).

The creative team includes Zach Murphy (Lighting Design), Logan Kovach (Scenic Design), Robert A. K. Gonyo (Sound Design), Sherry Martinez (Costume Design), Ebony Davis (Production Stage Manager), and Christa Kimlicko Jones (Assistant Director).

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at www.theatreeast.org.

At last year's Laurette Taylor Awards, Tim Blake Nelson put it plainly: "With groundbreaking productions of new plays...we must consider them theatre's best hope."

Theatre East is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to producing new works of social relevance and fostering dialogue through simple, powerful storytelling. Founded in 2008 by producing partners Judson Jones (Artistic Director), Christa Kimlicko Jones (Associate Artistic Director), and Joseph Mitchell Parks, the company has built a reputation for championing bold new work.

Early successes include the premiere of Christopher Durang's The Vietnamization of New Jersey (New York Times Critic's Pick) and David W. Crawford's Harvest (Backstage Critic's Pick; Smith & Kraus Best New Plays of 2008), as well as recognition on PBS's Theater Talk as producers to watch.

Since its founding, Theatre East has presented critically acclaimed New York and world premieres including Tim Blake Nelson's Eye of God, Lori Fischer's Petie, Cyndi Williams' A Name for a Ghost to Mutter, Daniel MacIvor's The Soldier Dreams, and Bennett Windheim's Normalcy, along with a celebrated revival of Romulus Linney's Holy Ghosts, returning the play to the New York stage after 40 years