FOOSBALL to Make World Premiere at Arts on Site in New York

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Sean Czarnecki's Foosball, which won the best full-length play award at the 2025 Scriptwriters & Co International Festival, will make its world premiere at Arts On Site (12 St Marks Pl New York, NY 10003) later this summer. Previews begin July 16th for a July 18th opening. Performances will run until August 1st. Tickets ($30) are available for purchase here. The production will be directed by Claire Siebers and produced by Mikelle Kelly.

Caught between small-town Michigan drama and an abusive father, JJ Janson has to navigate an impossible love triangle on his 16th birthday. Foosball begs the question: Can we overcome our trauma or do we learn to live with our wounds?

Michigan is the beating heart and soul of Foosball. Playwright Czarnecki and Director Siebers are both from Michigan and it bonded them immediately. Siebers was instantly attracted to the weirdness, down-homeness, and quiet defiance of Czarnecki's play. On wanting to bring this show to the stage Siebers says "When I first read Foosball, I found it so intense that I had to take a break after the first scene. I hadn't seen a play that dealt with this subject matter as honestly as Sean did and I knew that I needed to help him bring his words to physical life." Siebers continues, "I constantly wonder how much the events of our lives affect us chronologically versus simultaneously. Is everything actually happening all at once? Seen that way, I find it easier to understand trauma -- that is, how hard it is to resist the siren song of harmful impulses and experiences and ultimately letting them define us. 'That's Pure Michigan', baby".

The cast includes Will Ehren, Alice Jokela, Gideon Klapow, Anthony 'Ant' LoGrande, Forrest Malloy, & Mia Vallet .

The creative team for Foosball includes Kristen VanDerlyn (Props & Set Dressing Designer), Jordan Barnett (Lighting Designer), Emma Hasselbach (Sound Designer), Sofie Daley (Costume Designer), & Allie Goldhammer (Associate Props & Set Dressing Designer).

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