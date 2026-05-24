METAL SOUL MERCY To Debut At The Slipper Room

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Metal Soul Mercy is a brand-new, visually dynamic, physically driven original play that is camp, spiritual and of-the-times. It is a piece about identity, desire, and survival in an age of constant observation, isolation, and need for community.

Metal Soul Mercy tells the story of Olive, Alani, Mila, and Carolina, four showgirls who have never known life outside the stage. "Born in fishnets and a bustier," they exist only within the confines of a theatre, sustained by your applause and each other. They believe they were created by something natural and divine, blooming into being from Mother Earth, destined for the spotlight. But when a mysterious man arrives, he brings a truth that destabilizes everything they know. Is their existence conditional? Could the curtains close forever? The pressure builds, the tensions rise, and the girls are forced to confront questions they have long avoided. Is their love powerful enough to feed the soil and the sun? Who are they beyond performance? What does it feel like to be seen? Tantalizing or terrifying? And if the applause stops, will they still be themselves and get to live out life with one another? There is no time to grieve and everything is at stake!

The play's cast features Mariama Condé, Doğa Ozbilun, Hana Lauer, Maci Zakarin, and He-Myong Woo. Written by Maci Zakarin and co-directed by Hana Lauer and Maci Zakarin. Choreography is by Kalie-Ann Nassoura.

The performance will take place on June 2nd at 8:00 PM, at the Slipper Room. Tickets can be purchased at The Slipper Room's website.

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