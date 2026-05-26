INCEL VANYA to Play Writers Actors Directors' LEGS 4 DAYS Festival

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In the second night of its four day, new plays festival, Writers Actors Directors will present full-length play Incel Vanya, written by 3-time W.A.D. 'Best Writer' Winner, Duncan Pflaster.

The cast will include Matt Biagini*, Melissa Canaday*, Tyler Gardella*, Abigail Espinal, Malena Sadaka, Natasha Zumar, and Josephine Pizzino. Co-Directed by W.A.D. Producer Eric Hedlund and Ciara Berardi. *AEA Approved Showcase

The performance is on Tuesday, May 26th at Court Square Theater. 7pm doors. 7:30 curtain. The show runs 1 hour and 50 minutes with one 15 minute intermission.

A modern adaptation of Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, where the titular character John Blackwood (Matt Biagini*) is part of the toxic Incel movement, with a Twitch stream to tell people about it. He's also an aspiring rapper. His 17-year-old niece Alice (Abigail Espinal) is just coming into her own as a trans woman, and has a crush on Mikey(Tyler Gardella), the local doctor. John's famous romance novelist sister-in-law Joy(Melissa Canaday*)has come to visit with her wife Selena (Malena Sadaka), on whom John and Mikey have crushes. No one is really happy.

Writers Actors Directors (W.A.D.) brings together, you guessed it, Writers, Actors, and Directors in one room in New York City to present fresh works and talented artists. With a sense of ease, play, and a love of technical theatrical spectacle, we 'lightly-stage' each new work according to the capacity of the players. We invite the audience to join us in our spicy, quixotic process, for free, donations suggested.

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