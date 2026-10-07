Theatre 4 the People to Present October Festival at IRT Theater

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Theatre 4the People returns to the West Village this October with The October Festival at IRT Theater, presenting six productions from October 16 through 31. Featuring an EP release concert, original solo performances, and a portrait of activist Rachel Corrie, the festival brings together artists whose work explores identity, family, masculinity, and the ways people understand themselves and one another.

The lineup spans gothic horror, indie acoustic music, candid comedy, and personal storytelling, offering audiences the opportunity to experience distinct voices on one intimate stage.

Glass Daughters EP Release

October 16 at 7:30 p.m. - One night only

The festival opens with an intimate evening of indie acoustic music and theatrical storytelling, set in a dreamlike world of light, shadow, and song. Directed and produced by Carol Hardern, the performance features Anna Lies on bass, Jordan Smith on guitar, and Ryan Kenter on drums.

Tickets are $15 for general admission or $30 for admission with an open bar.

Bad Egg

October 19, 20, and 25 at 7 p.m.

Who's the real villain, anyway? Written and performed by Kirsten Kilburn, Bad Egg follows a woman discovering her own villain origin story in a sly, funny, and surprisingly tender comedy. Kilburn, a Canadian stage and screen actor, performs her own writing for the first time. Haley Rice, whose credits include NBC/Peacock and Messy Stars Productions, directs.

Lockdown C*ckdown

October 23 and 24 at 6 p.m.

Based on a true story, Ayla Xuân Chi's Lockdown Cckdown* follows a sexually curious 12-year-old attempting to lose their virginity during an active shooter situation. Chi is an Academy Nicholl quarterfinalist and the inaugural New Visions Fellow of National Queer Theatre and the Dramatists Guild. Their work has appeared in American Theatre and Playbill.

BECOMING SiRE

October 23 and 24 at 8 p.m.

Written and performed by Sim the Sire, BECOMING SiRE blends monologue, music, and memory in a raw, funny, and vulnerable exploration of identity, family, and the process of becoming yourself. A Brooklyn-based actor, musician, and Meisner-trained multidisciplinary artist, Sim the Sire invites audiences into a work-and a life-that is still becoming.

My Name Is Rachel Corrie

October 25 at 2 p.m.; October 26 and 27 at 7 p.m.

Frantic Theatre Company presents My Name Is Rachel Corrie, the story of the American activist who died in 2003 while defending Palestinian homes. Told entirely through Corrie's own words, the production offers a moving, witty, and heartbreaking portrait of her life and convictions. Ruah Uhlman makes her New York debut as Rachel, directed by Emily Polcyn.

The Vampire

October 30 and 31 at 7 p.m.

In Alec Silberblatt's pulpy horror story, a lonely young man finds a sense of purpose through a mysterious stranger and descends into darkness. A potent metaphor for modern masculinity, The Vampire closes the festival with two performances, including Halloween night.

Silberblatt's A Tell-Tale Heart previously had a sold-out run at Pittsburgh Public Theater, and he received a Theatre Aspen Solo Flights Grant for The Vampire. Paul Edwards, Associate Director of Drift Off Broadway, directs.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 07 Hrs 04 Min 40 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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