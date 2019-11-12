Theater of the Apes Returns With NECROMANCERS OF THE PUBLIC DOMAIN - DENNISON'S CHRISTMAS BOOK (1921)

Each month, Theater of the Apes plucks a long forgotten volume from the shelves of the New York Society Library to resurrect as Necromancers of the Public Domain, a 1-night-only NYC variety show.

Up next: Dennison's Christmas Book: Suggestions for Christmas, New Years, & Twelfth Night Parties (1921) - a pamphlet promoting crepe paper as an ideal substance for all your holiday decorating, wrapping, craft and pageant costume needs.

Hunting for the North Pole

Select a corner, doorway or stair post for the pole. Blindfold each child, turn him around three times, and tell him to find the pole. A cornball, wrapped in white tissue, would be a good "snowball" prize.

- From the book, 1921

WHAT: Necromancers of the Public Domain - Dennison's Christmas Book (1921), a 1-night-only Off-Off-Broadway holiday extravaganza

WHEN: Monday, December 9, 8pm. (Running time: 75 minutes)

WHERE: The Tank, 312 West 36th Street (btwn 8th and 9th) New York, NY 10018 (btwn 8th and 9th Ave)

WHO: Theater of the Apes

Hosted by Ayun Halliday, Queen of the Apes

&

Ellia Bisker (Charming Disaster / Sweet Soubrette)

Brendan Donaldson (Prophecy / The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby)

Bryce Edwards (Gobby Da Foo)

Connor Kalista(The Neo-Futurists) David H. Rosen

Trav S. D. (Travalanche)

Teresa Toro (The Bushwick Book Club)

HOW MUCH: $15. ($5 off with Early Bird Discount Code NUTCUP through December 5)

Beer & wine available in the lobby before and after the performance

Read Dennison's Christmas Book (1921) for free online:

More information here!





