Theater for the New City Launches Virtual Live Reading Series ON THE AIR

Theater for the New City will be hosting a virtual Live Reading series called, TNC "On The Air" of new theater works.

TNC "On The Air" will be Live on Theater for the New City's Facebook Page at 7PM - the line-up includes:

ORVILLE STATION on Wednesday, April 15 at 7PM by Frank J. Avella, Cast includes Alice Barrett Mitchell, John DiMino, Michael Ford, Cali Gilman and Marc Lombardo as Chizzy with Technical Direction and Narration by John David West

Orville Station delves into that dark, festering world that lies beneath the picture-perfect suburban towns in America where boredom and the false promises of a better life have left some folks feeling "cheated and betrayed," to quote Nathanael West from THE DAY OF THE LOCUST.

Poetry in the Age of COVID-19, Spotlight with Briana Bartenieff on Sunday, April 19 at 7PM

Crystal Field hosts the young poet Briana Bartenieff - New Ideas, New Vision, New Work.

SUSAN B. and the TENNESSEE WALTZ on Sunday, April 26 at 7PM by Toby Armour, Directed by George Ferencz, Cast includes Lisa Maury, Richarda Abrams, Gregory Marlow, and Jenne Vathe

Susan B. and the Tennessee Waltz - 2020 is Susan B. Anthony's 200th birthday and the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The play celebrates her life and the lives of those who struggled with her in the long battle for women's suffrage. Susan B, Nelly Bly and the fight for women.

All of these performances are Live. Comments are requested. You can attend these live performances by logging on Facebook and going to TNC's Facebook Page. If you do not have Facebook, we will send a telephone number and password for you to hear the Live Readings.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You