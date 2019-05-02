Theater For The New City Announces 24th Annual LOWER EAST SIDE FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

To celebrate the official kick-off of Summer, Theater for the New City (Crystal Field, EXECUTIVE Artistic Director) will host the 24th Annual LOWER EAST SIDE FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS, a FREE Summer Arts Festivals HOSTED BY Theater for the New City (155 First Ave. at 10th St.). The festival will take place over Memorial Day Weekend, May 24 - 26, 2019 from 6pm - MIDNIGHT and will feature theater, music, art, dance, video, film, aerial arts, poetry, magic and comedy with over 270 performances, OVER 70 GROUPS, over the course of the weekend. For the full list of performers and schedule please, visit www.theaterforthenewcity.net or call 212-254-1108.

"Our neighborhood, the Lower East Side/East Village, has always been an ever-changing, ever-evolving, melting pot of humanity, fertile soil for art of every description. Through this year's Lower East Side Festival Of The Arts, we give thanks for the broad shoulders we stand upon, brilliant artists who lived and/or created here," says Crystal Field, Co founder and Executive Artistic Director. "From Irving Berlin, Yip Harburg, Charlie Parker, Eugene O'Neill, Garcia Lorca, Mark Twain, James Cagney, to the Yiddish Theater, George Raft, Eddie Cantor, Molly Picon-the list goes on and on-even the film industry was birthed here, mere blocks from where Theater for the New City stands today," she adds. "This year's festival theme is 2020 Vision-Save Our Planet, Save Our Country. The question of climate change is a major issue. The festival looks towards a green revolution. It looks toward the welcoming of immigrants. It pulls together the many ethnic populations that live in our beloved lower east side-. Art cannot move mountains, but it can move minds."

THEATER FOR THE NEW CITY is a Pulitzer Prize-winning community cultural center known for its high artistic standards and widespread community service. TNC produces 30-40 new American plays per year, at least 10 of which are by emerging young playwrights. THEATER FOR THE NEW CITY created THE LOWER EAST SIDE FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS in 1995 and has presented nearly 5,000 artists and their works including theater, music, dance, comedy, performance art, poetry, video and fine arts.

THEATER FOR THE NEW CITY thanks the NEW YORK STATE COUNCIL ON THE ARTS, THE DEPARTMENT OF CULTRAL AFFAIRS OF THE CITY OF NEW YORK, THE VIDDA FOUNDATION, AND THIS YEAR OUR LOCAL TD BANK, SUKI WESTON.

THEATER FOR THE NEW CITY

24th Annual LOWER EAST SIDE FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

Friday, May 24- Sunday, May 26, 2019

6pm- MIDNIGHT (4 pm - 12 am on Sunday the 26th)

Theater for the New City is located 155 First Ave. at 10th St

Admission is Free

For a complete calendar of event dates/times

visit www.theaterforthenewcity.net or call 212.254.1109





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You