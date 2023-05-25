The World Premiere Production CORRUPTION Comes to the Chain Theatre Summer One Act Festival

Arthur Giron, who was a fixure of the Off-Broadway scene and passed away in 2022, will have his final existing complete work presented at The Chain Theatre's Summer Festival in June.

CORRUPTION, a monologue inspired by the crazy yet allegedly true story of the prized seeing-eye german shepherd dog of an elite Guatemalan criminal mastermind.

Upon witnessing the assassination of his beloved master, the highly trained canine documents the incident and his master's legacy, knowing the murderers will be coming for him next.

Creating the role of the loyal companion hound will be Michael Simon Hall, who recently created the tour-de-force role of artist Jackson Pollock in the two-hander drama The Crooked Heart by Susan Tepper, based on her Pulitzer Prize nominated novel. Hall's other recent work includes the Broadway-bound musical Henry Box Brown and the acclaimed I Know This Much Is True for HBO.

Mr. Giron co-wrote the Broadway musical Amazing Grace, in addition to writing 20 plays exploring the subjects of social justice, political corruption and science which have been performed across the US, Europe and Central America, Giron was a recipient of the Los Angeles Critics' Award for Outstanding Achievement in Writing on two separate occasions, as well as the Galileo Prize for Illuminating Scientific Innovation. He was awarded three commissions from The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation which led to a partnership with Ensemble Studio Theatre where Giron was a founding member, and the subsequent creation of EST's First Light Festival.

Giron may be best known for Edith Stein, described by the NY Times as "full of passion and passionate ideas.". The drama was inspired by the true story of a Jewish woman who during WWII converts to become a Catholic Carmelite nun. Subsequent to Giron's numerous successful productions, Stein was canonized by Pope John Paul ll.

Giron passed away in 2022 at the age of 85.

Corruption will be presented in The Chain's Summer Festival on June 10, 11, 17 and 18.

For tickets go to:

Click Here

Use the code: CORRUPT