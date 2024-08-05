The Woodside Players Of Queens to Present GET OUT OF MY HEAD!!!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Get Out of My Head!!!," a short play by Youlim Nam, will debut on stage as part of a short play festival at the Queens Public Library in New York City.

The play unfolds a woman who examines her recent unusual behavior. A familiar scene for those who have been fallen in love with an "unexpected" person.

Originally produced as an audio drama for a podcast 'No Pressure, it's just a short play podcast' and a virtual theater piece for The Equity Library Theater of New York's Summer 2021 Virtual Play Festival, this work has now been brought to life on stage. This collaboration, featuring actors Alexandra Anisman and Steph McIsaac under the direction of Youlim Nam, is ready to immerse live audiences in the woman's psyche.

Starring Alexandra Anisman and Steph McIsaac, and directed by Youlim Nam, "Get Out of My Head!!!" will be shown at the Queens Public Library in Astoria, Astoria Branch, 14-01 Astoria Boulevard, on August 17, 2024, at 1:00 PM. For more information, visit the Queens Library website. RSVP at Eventbrite.

