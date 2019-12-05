The Village Playwrights Are Now Accepting Submissions for Staged Readings of 10 Minute Plays

The Village Playwrights announce a call for submissions for staged readings of 10 minute plays to celebrate Valentine's Day on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 7 to 9 pm at St. Johns Church, 81 Christopher, NYC.

Requirements:

Playwrights must be from Metro New York area

Plays must be under 10 minutes (no more than 10 pages in standard format.

Plays must should be about romance from an LGBTQ perspective.

Plays are to be read script in hand, minimally staged with no props; actors must stand

You must produce the reading of your own play including casting and a minimum of 2 hours rehearsal.

Deadline for submissions is January 17, 2020, 5 pm.

No fee to submit

To Submit:

send your play as an attachment to villageplaywrights@gmail.com

your name and contact information should be in the body of the email but not on the script.

only put the name of your script on the subject line

Guidelines for writing a good short play:

Engage your audience quickly by getting to the conflict immediately.

Surprise the audience; don't rely on cliches.

Make the audience laugh or become emotional.

Create vivid characters. Give them names. Naming your characters "Man" and "Woman" usually means your characters are not fully developed.

Show, don't tell.

Be original.

Limit your play to 3-4 characters.

The situation should be compelling.

Communicate non-verbally.

Make use of the space and props.

Don't be afraid to be shocking.

For more information visit: https://sites.google.com/site/villageplaywrights/home





