The Theatre Group At SBCC Announces 2019-2020 Season

The Theatre Group at SBCC has announced the 2019-2020 season, our 74th season in Santa Barbara. We will start the season with a revival of the Frank Loesser and Abe Burrows' lively musical HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING, July 10-27, 2019 in the Garvin Theatre.

How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying follows the rise of J. Pierrepont Finch, who uses a little handbook called "How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying" to climb the corporate ladder from lowly window washer to high-powered executive, tackling such familiar but potent dangers as the aggressively compliant "company man," the office party, backstabbing co-workers, caffeine addiction and, of course, true love. A tune-filled comic gem that took Broadway by storm, winning both the Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize, How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying boasts an exhilarating score by Frank Loesser, including "I Believe in You," "Brotherhood of Man" and "The Company Way."

Next up in the fall, October 11-26, 2019 in the Garvin Theatre, will be BLITHE SPIRIT by Noël Coward. The smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages, this classic from the playwright of Private Lives follows fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting "happy medium," one Madame Arcati. His home and life are quickly turned into a shambles as his wife's ghost torments both himself and his new bride.

February 28-March 14, 2020 in the Garvin Theatre we will bring you THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, a play by Simon Stephens, based on the novel by Mark Haddon. Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is a play told from the perspective of a 15 year old boy, Christopher Boone, who describes himself as a "mathematician with some behavioral difficulties" living in Wiltshire, England. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. When Christopher discovers the dead body of his neighbor's dog, Wellington, speared with a garden fork, and finds himself under suspicion, he is determined to find out what happened. He overcomes his fears and difficulties to set off on a rather perilous adventure to uncover the mystery behind the murdered dog and the truth of his own unique life story.

Our final production will be OTHER PEOPLE'S MONEY by Jerry Sterner,

April 10-25, 2020 in the Jurkowitz Theatre. Wall Street takeover artist Lawrence Garfinkle's computer is careening over the undervalued stock of New England Wire & Cable. If the stockholders back his take-over, they will make a bundle but what will happen to the 1200 employees and the community when he liquidates the assets? Opposing the rapacious financier are the genial man who has run the company since the year one and his chief operations officer. They bring in a young lawyer who specializes in fending off takeovers. Should she use green mail? Find a white knight? Employ a shark repellent? This compelling drama explores whether corporate raiders are creatures from the Black Lagoon of capitalism or realists. Winner of the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Play.

The SBCC Theatre Arts Department will offer a student showcase production of SENSE AND SENSIBILITY by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen

November 13-23, 2019 in the Jurkowitz Theatre.

A playful new adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved novel follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters-sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne-after their father's sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. Set in gossipy late 18th-century England, with a fresh female voice, the play is full of humor, emotional depth, and bold theatricality. Sense and Sensibility examines our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressures. When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart?

Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by phone at 805-965-5935 or by mail. Season prices range from $88 to 68 for all 4 plays, a substantial discount over single ticket prices. More info can be found at www.theatregroupsbcc.com or call for a season brochure. Single tickets go on sale June 17.

The Garvin and Jurkowitz Theatres are located on the West Campus of Santa Barbara City College in the 900 block of Cliff Dr. Parking is free and adjacent to the theatres. Both theatres are wheelchair accessible, have the assisted listening system, and we offer live-captioning for the hearing-impaired on selected performances.





