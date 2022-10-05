The Tank to Present the World Premiere of SIMON AND HIS SHOES This Month

The Tank (Meghan Finn, Artistic Director; Johnny G. Lloyd, Director of Artistic Development) will present the World Premiere of the family-friendly Simon and His Shoes by Steph Singer and Laurel Haines and directed by Meghan Finn, which will run October 1-30 at The Tank (312 W 36th Street, New York, NY 10018).



What do you do when your shoes walk out on you? Simon and His Shoes is an original shoes-ical about a pair of shoes, Bud & Beedle, who walk out on their owner, Simon, because he doesn't wear them, and he never even leaves the house. Simon chases after his shoes with the help of his younger sister Izzy. Follow these characters on an adventure of a lifetime taking them from their ordinary lives into a world of larger-than-life characters and increasingly bizarre and surreal situations. Simon could never have guessed, but his runaway shoes might be the best thing that ever happened to him.



Simon and His Shoes features original puppets by The Ladies of Mischief (Mery Cheung, Christina Stone and Julia Darden) who toured nationally and internationally with Pedro Reyes' Manufacturing Mischief (2018). Puppeteers include Mery Cheung, Julia Darden, Layla Khoshnoudi, Sammy Pignalosa, Christina Rodriguez and Madelyn Robinson. The production also features vocal performances by Christian McQueen, Steph Singer and Nadine Wild-Palmer.



Simon and His Shoes features scenic design by Christopher and Justin Swader, lighting design by Yang Yu, video design by David Pym, and costume design by Patricia Marjorie.



The performance schedule for Simon and His Shoes is as follows: Saturdays and Sundays at 11am and 2pm. Tickets begin at $35 and are available at www.thetanknyc.org.



All attendees and artists of an in-person performance at The Tank NYC will be required to display proof of full covid vaccination before being admitted to the space, either by showing a vaccination record (vaccination card) at least two weeks out from the final dose of an approved vaccine, or by using New York's free Excelsior Pass service. Patrons will also be required to wear medical grade masks while indoors at all times.



Founded in 2003, The Tank is an Obie Award-winning, multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. Led by Artistic Director Meghan Finn, Managing Producer Molly FitzMaurice and Director of Artistic Development Johnny G. Lloyd, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. In doing so the company removes the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. From the company's home with two theaters on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year, presents over 1,000 performances, and welcomes 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 13-18 theatrical World or New York premieres each season. During the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, The Tank has launched CyberTank, a virtual gathering space and programming platform for artists to share work. With weekly themed variety shows, ongoing series and evening-length shows made for the virtual frame, CyberTank has already presented the work of over 4,000 artists in over 500 performances to 20,000 audience members across the country and the world since March 17, 2020.



Recent Tank-produced work includes The New York Times Critics' Picks Taxilandia by Flako Jimenez (2021), OPEN by Crystal Skillman, directed by Jessi D. Hill (2019); Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan, directed by Katie Lindsay (2018); and The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman, directed by Meghan Finn (2016), as well as Drama Desk Award-nominated productions The Hunger Artist (2018), The Paper Hat Game (2017), the ephemera trilogy (2017), Ada/Ava (2016) and youarenowhere (2016).



FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.TheTankNYC.org