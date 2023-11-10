The Tank to Present Luis Roberto Herrera's AS I EAT THE WORLD This Month

The Tank will present As I Eat the World, written and performed by Luis Roberto Herrera and directed by Scout Davis. As I Eat the World will begin performances on Thursday November 30, 2023 at The Tank's 56 Seat Theater (312 West 36th Street) and will play through Sunday December 17, 2023, as part of their Fall 2023 Core Productions for their 20th Anniversary season.

A Latine man goes on a journey as to what brought him to a breaking point that may or may not destroy him. Navigating the ins and outs of the Latine culture, forced masculinity, and complete avoidance of mental wellness in order to be who he was expected to be, and what the outcome of that was. He confronts his eating disorders and mental health by attempting to literally eat the world.

As I Eat the World will feature costume and prop design by Patricia Majorie, lighting design by Zack Lobel, and sound design by Camila Ortiz. Brittany Coyne is the Production Manager and Ashlee Reed is the Stage Manager.

The performance schedule for As I Eat the World is as follows: November 30th, December 1st, 7th, 8th, 9th, 11th, 14th, and 15th at 7:00 PM; and December 2nd, 3rd, 16th, and 17th at 3:00 PM.

Tickets begin at $25 and are available at Click Here.

The Tank's Core Production series serves companies and artists as they create new works for performance. Core Productions are central to The Tank's mission to give emerging artists resources to build their careers and artistic voices. These productions receive institutional support in the form of financial assistance, performance and rehearsal space, press, marketing, and more, culminating in a world premiere production run. Core Production series offers a way for emerging artists to fully realize their artistic vision in partnership with The Tank.

ABOUT THE TANK

Founded in 2003, The Tank is an Obie Award-winning, multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. Led by Artistic Director Meghan Finn, Managing Producer Molly FitzMaurice, and Director of Artistic Development Johnny G. Lloyd, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. In doing so the company removes the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. From the company's home with two theaters on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year, presents over 1,000 performances, and welcomes 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 8-12 theatrical World or New York premieres each season.

Recent Tank-produced work includes The New York Times Critics' Picks Taxilandia by Flako Jimenez (2021), OPEN by Crystal Skillman, directed by Jessi D. Hill (2019); Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan, directed by Katie Lindsay (2018); and The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman, directed by Meghan Finn (2016), as well as Drama Desk Award-nominated productions The Hunger Artist (2018), The Paper Hat Game (2017), the ephemera trilogy (2017), Ada/Ava (2016) and youarenowhere (2016).

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

www.TheTankNYC.org

BIOS

LUIS Roberto Herrera (Performer and Playwright) is currently a South Florida based Colombian-American playwright with a B.F.A. in Acting from the University of Florida and an M.F.A. in Playwriting from The New School. He was a resident playwright in the GREENHOUSE Residency at SPACE on Ryder Farm and a Fellow at Athena Theatre in 2019. He has had work produced at the FRIGID New York Fringe Festival and the Atlanta Fringe Festival. His full-length plays include Poolside Glow, Born Still, SAA(not that one), Welcome We Are Now Closed, BLOOD ON THESE HANDS. He was most recently a part of the LatinX Playwrights Circle 2022 Mentorship Intensive, is a member of the 2022-2023 HOMEGROWN Playwright Residency with City Theatre and was selected for the 2023 Valdez Theatre Conference Playlab.

SCOUT DAVIS (Director) (they/them) is a queer non-binary director of live communal performance works. Their recent directing credits include Everybody by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Seton Hill University), Small Mouth Sounds by Bess Wohl, Bugle Boy by Thom Henke, Ay Dias Chiqui by Jose Manuel Freidel, translated and performed by Gabriel Torres (Uncommon Voices with En Garde Arts), Scratched Record by Nay Harris (Art House Productions). Cinzano by Ludmila Petrushevskaya (Carnegie Mellon University), My H8 Letter 2 The G8 American Theatre by Diana Oh (Studio of Creative Inquiry at Carnegie Mellon University), Fever Dream: A Return Performance Ritual by Scout (The Wild Project, The Brick, UnCommonly Studio, The Sibiu International Theater Festival), Many Loves by William Carlos Williams (Atlantic Stage II-Atlantic Conservatory). Scout is an alumnus of the inaugural class of the International Performance Ensemble program at Pace School of Performing Arts. Upcoming: Scout will be directing Putting it Together by Stephen Sondheim at Pace School of the Performing Arts. Scout will be sharing upcoming new works, How to Embrace Failure and Witch & The at The Tank and The Brick this Summer. Scout is a recent Graduate of The John Wells MFA Directing Fellow at Carnegie Mellon University. https://scoutfdavis.com