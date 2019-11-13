The Tank Presents RULE OF 7x7: ALL-STARS

Since May 2014, Rule of 7x7 and The Tank have produced 231 world premiere short plays. A "Best Bet: Unique Theater Experience," 7x7 is the home of consistently sold-out performances, free beer and uproarious laughter.

This December, seven of the most (explosively) hilarious and (oddly) poignant pieces are back.

For ONE NIGHT ONLY.

It's RULE OF 7x7: ALL-STARS!

Celebrate our 5-year anniversary, as we remount these 7x7 favorites:

"Lauer/Pattison" by Kev Berry

"Pete and Chasten" by Brett Epstein

"Love Yourself!!!!" by Shara Feit

"Several Fish" by Amanda Keating

"That Feeling When You're the County Sheriff" by Charlotte Lang

"Reverse the Pyramid" by Sean Murphy

"Pew Fighters" by Lilli Stein & Zack Byrd



Rule of 7x7 is a bi-monthly short play series featuring 7 writers, 7 rules and 7 new plays. The show has been consistently sold-out with a waiting list for playwrights. Playwrights have included Rob Askins (Broadway's Hand to God), Chiara Atik (NY Times Critics Pick; Women) and Matt cox (Puffs; off-Broadway). For each show, every playwright comes up with one rule, then the 7 playwrights create new plays using all 7 rules. https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/2019/12/8/rule-of-7x7-all-stars

For more information visit: https://thetanknyc.org/rule-of-7x7





