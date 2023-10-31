The Tank Announces Spring 2024 Core Productions

The Tank (Meghan Finn, Artistic Director; Johnny G. Lloyd, Director of Artistic Development; Molly FitzMaurice, Managing Producer) has announced their Spring 2024 Core Productions for their 20th Anniversary season.

The spring season will begin in February 2024 with Primordial, by Lillian Isabella and directed by Meghan Finn followed by Three Scenes in the Life of a Trotskyist, by Andy Boyd and directed by Jake Beckhard. In April The Tank will present The Human Dream Project, created and directed by Admiral Grey; The Lydian Gale Parr, composed by Alaina Ferris with a libretto by Karinne Keithley Syers and performed at Target Magrin Theater; and The Vicky Archives, co-created by The Brouhaha Theatre Project and performed in The Tank's Attic space. The season will conclude with Midnight Coleslaw's Tales From Beyond The Closet!!! by Joey Merlo to ring in The Tank's Pride Month programming.

The Tank's Core Production series serves companies and artists as they create new works for performance. Core Productions are central to The Tank's mission to give emerging artists resources to build their careers and artistic voices. These productions receive institutional support in the form of financial assistance, performance and rehearsal space, press, marketing, and more, culminating in a world premiere production run. The Core Production series offers a way for emerging artists to fully realize their artistic vision in partnership with The Tank.

“We're excited to be bringing documentary theater, political work, puppetry, immersive theater, and drag to our stages this spring with a season of work that pushes the boundaries of performance and storytelling,” said Johnny G. Lloyd, Director of Artistic Development.

Adds Meghan Finn, Artistic Director, “These artists represent some of the most compelling voices in theater, poetry, new music, dance, and hybrid visual art, and we can't wait to share this season of performances with audiences both on our stages and beyond.”

Tickets for four of the productions are on sale now. Tickets for The Vicky Archives and The Lydian Gale Parr will be on sale at a later date. All performances will take place at The Tank (312 West 36th Street), except for The Lydian Gale Parr, as noted below. For tickets and more information, visit the link below.

Details on the Spring 2024 season:

PRIMORDIAL

By Lillian Isabella

Directed by Meghan Finn

Choreographed by Leslie Galán Guyton

Performances begin February 1, 2024

Limited run through February 25, 2024

The Tank's 98 Seat Theater

Primordial is one of the first verbatim documentary theater productions entirely about pregnancy and childbirth. Created by playwright Lillian Isabella and directed by Meghan Finn, in collaboration with director/choreographer Leslie Galán Guyton, Primordial weaves together diverse perspectives, different race, age, and gender experiences, into overlapping stories that amplify one another. Primordial deals with pregnancy, childbirth, patient advocacy, maternal health, birth without violence, birth equity, and celebrates this innate connection we all share while encouraging the audience to talk more openly about it.

THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST

By Andy Boyd

Directed Jake Beckhard

Performances begin February 22, 2024

Limited run through March 17, 2024

The Tank's 56 Seat Theater

Three Scenes in the Life of a Trotskyist traces the forty-year story of Lev Trachtenberg from idealistic youth to hard-core reactionary. We first meet Lev in 1939 as a leftist firebrand at City College. But after finding himself on the other side of the picket lines in the campus rebellions of the 1960s, he finds himself zealously embracing the Reagan Right. This horrifies his one-time comrades, who wonder: has Lev abandoned his old ideals, or held onto them too tightly as the world around him changed? Three Scenes is a play about politics, literature, and the corrosive power of success in America.

THE HUMAN DREAM PROJECT

Created and Directed by Admiral Grey

Music Direction and Compositions by Chad Raines

Performances begin April 5, 2024

Limited run through April 28, 2024

The Tank's 98 Seat Theater

The Human Dream Project is an irreverent, moving multimedia performance project that collects recordings of people candidly describing their dreams and illustrates these recordings onstage with vivid puppetry performance and live music. Admiral Grey's technicolor handmade puppets and costumes and Chad Raines' rich textural foley and music manifest these dreams onstage, alongside in the dextrous abilities of the puppeteers/performers of the Snake In The Boot Collective. Cross the liminal curtain and navigate the odd, sometimes hilarious, sometimes despairing world of dreams that all humans experience as they sleep. The dreams are recorded via The Human Dream Project Dream Hotline (1-845-750-8891), a 24-hour hotline run by artist Admiral Grey. The hotline is becoming an international archive of human dreams from our time.

THE LYDIAN GALE PARR

Co-produced with Amanda + James

Composed by Alaina Ferris

Libretto by Karinne Keithley Syers

Directed by Meghan Finn

Performances begin April 5, 2024

Limited run through April 21, 2024

Presented at Target Margin Theater (232 52nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11220)

The Lydian Gale Parr is a surreal and poetic chamber oratorio with ballet: a child emissary sent from a city under siege to deliver a letter to the attacking general. But the emissary cannot find him; at every place of arrival, the general has just left. Traveling through space and time, the emissary begins to shapeshift, to manifest freely: as boy, as girl, as man, as woman, as the Lydian Gale Parr, who journeys from ancient cities to cargo ships on an infinite errand to ask for an end to violence. They slip in and out of disparate webs of belonging yet hold fast to their quest: a ghost child of war.

THE VICKY ARCHIVES

Co-Created by The Brouhaha Theatre Project, Nick Auer, Dan Kuan Peeples, Sam Myers, Allie Freed, Max Pendergast and Sam James

Directed by Nick Auer

Performances begin April 18, 2024

Limited run through May 22, 2024

The Attic at The Tank

For the first time in its history, The Vicky Archives is opening up its doors to researchers from the outside world. An elite group of guests have been granted one-time, special access to travel through a collection of memories belonging to and maintained by the organization's peculiar members. The Archive members recount and uncover their life stories, shaping one another's narratives through experimental group exercises. (Is this a cult? Probably not, right?) The Vicky Archives is an immersive experience for just 30 audience members exploring memory, intimacy, collective and individual identity, and the intoxicating promise of a life of purpose. Make haste and accept your invitation to The Archives before its doors close again.

The Vicky Archives will feature Allie Freed, Sam James and Dan Kuan Peeples. Sam Myers is the Dramaturg, and Max Pendergast is the Creative Producer.

MIDNIGHT COLESLAW'S TALES FROM BEYOND THE CLOSET!!!

By Joey Merlo

Directed by Nick J. Browne

Performances begin May 31, 2024

Limited run through June 23, 2024

The Tank's 98 Seat Theater

Join the infamous Drag-Vamp Midnight Coleslaw as she hosts a campy and terrifying evening of one-acts conjured up by Joey Merlo (On Set with Theda Bara) and director Nick Browne. The Tank presents Midnight Coleslaw's Tales from Beyond the Closet!!! An evening of queer horror including a chair made of skin that turns into a humanoid third wheel in a couple's relationship, a father back from the dead to make sure his little (unbeknownst to him lesbian) girl is thriving, and a party of disappearing guests. Exit the closet and enter (if you dare) the bizarre and titillating world of Midnight Coleslaw and her bag of One-Act tricks and treats. WARNING: You may laugh until you can't catch your breath, you may be scared enough to piss yourself, you may get up and dance at the end of the show like you're a middle-aged white person at a matinee of Mamma Mia. In short: This show may turn you gay.

ABOUT THE TANK

Founded in 2003, The Tank is an Obie Award-winning, multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. Led by Artistic Director Meghan Finn, Managing Producer Molly FitzMaurice, and Director of Artistic Development Johnny G. Lloyd, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. In doing so the company removes the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. From the company's home with two theaters on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year, presents over 1,000 performances, and welcomes 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 8-12 theatrical World or New York premieres each season.

Recent Tank-produced work includes The New York Times Critics' Picks Taxilandia by Flako Jimenez (2021), OPEN by Crystal Skillman, directed by Jessi D. Hill (2019); Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan, directed by Katie Lindsay (2018); and The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman, directed by Meghan Finn (2016), as well as Drama Desk Award-nominated productions The Hunger Artist (2018), The Paper Hat Game (2017), the ephemera trilogy (2017), Ada/Ava (2016) and youarenowhere (2016).