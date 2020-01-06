The Tank And Yellow Bicycle Collective Presents THE JOURNEY

The Tank And Yellow Bicycle Collective are pleased to announce the world premiere production of Joshua Crone's THE JOURNEY in a limited engagement at The Tank (312 W 36th St, New York, NY 10018).

The story sounds familiar: boy wants to marry girl and needs father's blessing. But in this case, the blessing requires joining the Lieberman family on a journey-the kind you take without leaving the living room.

The only problem is the boy has never done drugs before-or "medicine," according to Shanti, the family's therapist and shaman. She and her partner head to the family's Malibu home one Friday to serve ayahuasca in heart-shaped chocolates. Little do they know, the girl's orthodox grandparents are about to arrive unannounced for Shabbat. And that's the least of their problems.

Generations clash and worldviews collide as an unlikely cast of characters ring in the Sabbath under the influence of a mind-bending psychedelic. There's a pet psychologist, an up-and-coming pop singer, a rookie cop with a blushing problem, a retired Elvis impersonator and mafia money runner, and a dog named Tom Petty who's possessed by the ghost of Tom Petty. What else could go wrong? According to Crone, "The intimate thrust stage and interactive story combine to create an immersive experience that makes the audience feel they are part of an ayahuasca journey. They're invited, for example, to receive the 'medicine' along with the characters. This is an ensemble piece in the truest sense, in that each of the 14 characters goes on a personal journey. It boasts a gifted cast spanning three generations with a wide range of cultural and artistic backgrounds, including two actors with supporting roles in recent Hollywood blockbusters The Irishman and Dark Waters. Best of all, fans of Tom Petty get to watch him be impersonated by a guy in a dog suit."

The production stars Desirée Baxter* (opera singer and director) as Gloria Stern, Marco Greco* (Law & Order, Hannibal, The Irishman) as Frankie Camanni, Jeffrey Grover* (I Feel Pretty, Dark Waters) as Saul Lieberman, Katie Housley (four-time Tony Award winner Spring Sirkin's Encore!) as Parker Lieberman, Ben Jaeger-Thomas (My Salvation) Burt Becker, Tim Palmer (The Listening Room, Washed in the Blood) as Officer Anderson, Sami Petrucci (VR Food) as Madison Lieberman, Yael Reich* (Israeli singer and actor) as Zuzu, Leif Riddell (Oz, Blue Bloods, All My Children) as Brad Marsh, Stephanie Roseman (4 A.M. (Open All Night), Twelve Angry Women, The "M" Word) as Judy Lieberman, Kelsey Susino (Yes, La-Di-Da) as Luna Lieberman, Jessica Van Niel (Binge, Fairytales for the Fatherless) as Shanti Marsh, Ian Whitt* (TV: Bull, Pose Film: Nick and Nicky, Sometimes Why) as Nick Landers, and Thoeger Hansen (The Haunting Of, S#IT: An Unauthorized Musical Parody of Stephen King's IT) as Tom Petty .

*Performing courtesy of Actors' Equity. AEA approved showcase The production is assistant directed by Tim Palmer, features costume consulting by Alaine Hutton, and sound design by Bryan James Hamilton.

Performances begin Thursday, February 6 and continue through Sunday, February 23. Opening Night is Saturday, February 8 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $20 and available at thejourneyplay.com.





