The SoHo Shakespeare Company Presents THE SISTERS, Adapted From Shakespeare

The Sisters opens May 16th and runs until June 2nd at The LATEA Theater @ The Clemente, 107 Suffolk Street, New York, N.Y. Performances are every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets are $18. Purchase at www.sohoshakes.com.

A compilation of language from Macbeth and thirteen other plays in Shakespeare's cannon, this adaptation? explores a story so beloved we thought we knew it. To aid her on a dark path to revenge, Lady Macbeth summons The Weïrd Sisters under the watchful eye of the Goddexx Hecate.

But what happens when the enemy wasn't who you thought? What happens when it was the person standing beside you all along? Accompanied by an original live score, and devised by The SoHo Shakes Workshop Company, ?The Sisters ?gives voice to women and non-men as they struggle to find meaning in a world not built for them.

Directed by Morgan Sullivan, Assistant Directed by Madison Reiske. The cast includes Helen McMillan (Lady Macbeth), Michael Tubman (Macbeth), Jeffrey Alkins (Banquo), Marcus Xavier Stewart (Hecate), Ava Kostia* (1st Sister), Laura Yumi Snell* (2nd Sister), Taylor Marie Rasmussen* (3rd Sister); Musicians include Serena Miller* (Cellist), Shannon Elizabeth Elliott (Violist), Lisa Helmi Johanson* (Violinist).

The production team includes Jess Petino (Scenic Design), Ash Zeitler (Lighting Design), Serena Miller* (Sound Design and Original Score Composer), Matsy Stinson (Costume Design), Jen Wiener (Production Stage Manager), Alexander Pepperman* (Dramaturgy and Text Coach)

Visit www.sohoshakes.com for more information.

Equity Approved Showcase

*Denotes AEA





