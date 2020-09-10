The Shed to Reopen on October 16 with Solo Exhibition by Howardena Pindell

The exhibit examines the violent, historical trauma of racism in America and the therapeutic power of artistic creation.

The Shed announced today that it will reopen on Friday, October 16, with the new solo exhibition Howardena Pindell: Rope/Fire/Water, examining the violent, historical trauma of racism in America and the therapeutic power of artistic creation. After closing on March 13 in response to New York City's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, The Shed will welcome back visitors, Thursdays through Sundays, with enhanced health and safety protocols, as well as free admission to the exhibition through October 31.

"We are very honored to produce and present Howardena Pindell's powerful and timely work as our reopening exhibition this fall, and to have commissioned her unrealized project of 50 years, Rope/Fire/Water. When we started planning an exhibition with Pindell in 2017, we could not have foreseen its resonance with this summer's profound call to dismantle systemic racism and to establish equality for Black lives," said Alex Poots, The Shed's Artistic Director and CEO. "We're so pleased to welcome our audiences and neighbors back to The Shed after closing our doors in March, less than a year after opening, and we've implemented thorough protocols to ensure a safe environment for all. As our city restarts, we continue in our commitment to supporting artists and providing a space where they can address the urgent issues of our time."

Safety Measures

Following the New York State and New York City guidelines, The Shed is implementing the following policies and procedures to ensure a safe visit for patrons and a safe work environment for staff:

a-? Requiring masks or face coverings for all staff and visitors

a-? Requiring visitors to maintain six feet of distance from others

a-? Timed ticketing and limiting visitor capacity to 25%

a-? Increasing disinfection practices throughout the building

a-? Monitoring air quality via highly rated MERV HVAC filtration system

a-? Temperature checks for all entering The Shed

a-? Coordinating with New York City and State contact tracers

The Shed's overall visitor experience policies have also been updated to better accommodate the new health and safety protocols, including:

a-? New exhibition operating hours: Thursday - Sunday, 11 am - 6 pm

a-? New entrance to The Shed through The McCourt on the east side of the building, offering direct entry to galleries and an expansive area for contactless ticketing, health screening, and restrooms (near the 7 train station at 34 St/Hudson Yards)

a-? A no-fee, flexible ticket exchange policy

a-? Digital exhibition guides and exhibition texts

a-? Complimentary masks and hand sanitizer

Please note that on-site public programs, tours, school groups, and group visits are suspended at this time in accordance with public health guidance on large gatherings. The coat check is closed and large bags are prohibited. Cedric's and McNally Jackson bookstore will open at a later date.

Additional information on The Shed's new health and safety policies and how to plan a visit is available at www.theshed.org or (646) 455-3494.

Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You