The Shed Elects Jonathan M. Tisch as Board Chair, Succeeding Founding Chair Daniel L. Doctoroff

The Shed has announced the election of Jonathan M. Tisch as Chair of its Board of Directors. He succeeds Founding Chair Daniel L. Doctoroff who has stepped down for health reasons but remains a Board member and steadfast supporter. Tisch has been integral to the creation and success of The Shed since joining the Board in 2013 as a founding member, serving as Vice Chair, and with his wife Lizzie, establishing The Shed's first commissioning fund to produce new work. Tisch will continue his dedication to the innovative arts institution in his new leadership role.

"The Shed is about the future of art and culture and represents the future of New York City. Having been engaged since it was just a concept, it is a true honor to assume the Chairmanship, and I am grateful for the support of my fellow Board members," said Jonathan Tisch. "Dan Doctoroff has been an inspirational leader, and The Shed would not exist without him. I look forward to continuing to work together to ensure we do our part in building a shared understanding of our changing world and a more equitable society."

In honor of Doctoroff's extraordinary role in creating The Shed, the Board voted to honor him with the permanent designation of Founding Chair.

"Fifteen years ago, a group of city officials came up with a vague concept for a new kind of cultural institution that would be different from the 1,800 cultural institutions in New York. Since that time, I have had the honor of leading an amazing team to make The Shed a reality," said Daniel Doctoroff. "I am so proud that we have created something so uniquely adaptable, both physically and programmatically, and which produces and presents art and ideas to provide a lens on the important issues of our time. Building what might be the largest cultural start-up in New York's history was certainly not easy-in fact, it was a little crazy-but when we see what is possible only at The Shed, it was certainly worth every bit of energy, worry, and, yes, money, that went into it. I am a bit sad to be stepping down as Chair, but Jon Tisch has been my partner in this from nearly the beginning, and I have no doubt that he, with the incredible Shed team and Board, will ensure that The Shed fulfills its singular destiny."

During Doctoroff's nine-year tenure as Chair, he was instrumental and tireless in establishing the new organization: he formed the Board of Directors; led The Shed's capital campaign, raising $636 million; and oversaw the design and construction of The Shed's Bloomberg Building, which opened on April 5, 2019. Doctoroff also managed the search for a leader who could create a vision for The Shed aligned with the ethos and ambitious objectives of the nascent board, culminating in the appointment of Alex Poots as The Shed's founding Artistic Director and CEO in 2014. Since then, the Board has worked with the staff leadership to successfully launch The Shed and steer it through the pandemic, grounding this nascent organization to continue to fulfill its mission to produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity.

Tisch, who is also Chairman and CEO of Loews Hotels & Co, will lead the board and work with the Executive Team to continue to establish The Shed as a cultural institution of and for the 21st century.

Jonathan M. Tisch is Chairman and CEO of Loews Hotels & Co and Co-Chairman of the Board and a Member of the Office of the President of Loews Corporation.

Tisch has led Loews' expansion and emergence as a prominent and respected hotel company with a widely praised culture that embraces the power of partnerships-with team members, guests, communities, and owners. He was voted "Hotelier of the World" by HOTELS magazine.

Recognized nationally as a statesman for the multibillion-dollar travel and tourism industry, Tisch is Chairman Emeritus of the U.S. Travel Association and previously served as chairman of the Travel Business Roundtable and the American Hotel & Lodging Association. Committed to a vibrant tourism industry locally, Tisch served for nearly six years as chairman of NYC & Company, New York City's official tourism agency, and was chairman of New York Rising, which was established to bring back visitors and revive the economy after 9/11. Crain's New York Business named him one of the "Top 10 Most Influential Business Leaders" and inducted him into its Hall of Fame, which recognizes individuals who have transformed the city in both their professional work and in their civic and philanthropic activities.

Tisch is the author of three bestselling books: The Power of We: Succeeding Through Partnerships, Chocolates on the Pillow Aren't Enough: Reinventing the Customer Experience, and Citizen You: Doing Your Part to Change the World. He hosted the Emmy-nominated television series Beyond the Boardroom.

Tisch is a champion of corporate responsibility and active citizenship. More than 25 years ago, he initiated the Loews Hotels Good Neighbor Policy, a recipient of the US President's Service Award. He is currently Vice Chair Emeritus of the Board of Trustees of his alma mater, Tufts University, and is the naming benefactor of the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life at Tufts. In 2017, he was honored by the New York University School of Professional Studies with the naming of the Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, of which he has been a driving force for years. He is a founding board member and Chair of The Shed and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Hospital for Special Surgery.

A co-owner of the New York Giants, Tisch was instrumental in bringing the 2014 Super Bowl to the NYC metropolitan area and served as co-chair of the NY/NJ Super Bowl Host Committee.