The Seeing Place Announces Online Education And Outreach Program

Like many theaters across the world, The Seeing Place Theater (TSP) had to shut its doors when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold on New York City. Gathering together in groups is imperative for live theatre, so we have postponed our previously announced Season 10 productions and events. The well-being of our audience and artists is our first priority.

To maintain our work and passion at TSP and continue bringing our mission to New Yorkers (and beyond), we have come up with exciting ways to entertain and educate you remotely - all from the comfort of your own home. We've created two online series: our TSP Professional Artists Program and TSP Insiders Program to serve both Professional Artists and Theater Lovers, alike. Events are either $15 per workshop or free to the public

TSP's Professional Artists Program:

Perfect for actors, stage managers, directors, and producers who are looking for professional level classes to improve their skills and deepen their connection with the broader theater community. Classes flex to those who are emerging artists as well as those who are more established.

TSP's Insiders Program:

Perfect for any theater lover looking to deepen their appreciation for theater, with events including behind-the-scenes looks at TSP productions, panel discussions on the state of the arts, a drama book club, and Q&A's with TSP artists.

To see our current offerings or to sign up for updates, visit www.seeingplacetheater.com/training.html

