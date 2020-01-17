The Secret Theater Will Present JUST A B'DAY DINNER IN NYC By Youlim Nam

Just a B'day Dinner in NYC', a short comedy play by Youlim Nam (youlimnam.com), will be born onto the stage as a part of Act One-One Act Festival 2020 at the Secret Theater.

Nam's newest piece reflects a familiar restaurant scene relevant to most New Yorkers: a big group of customers trying to pay for a hefty bill at a Manhattan restaurant.

Director Sophia Treanor and playwright Youlim Nam are both accomplished International Artists working in the United States, Europe, and East Asia. The weave and crash of cultural difference is seminal to the story telling and collaboration in creating the piece. With actors from Puerto Rico, Australia, Argentina, South Korea, and the United States, this group of International Artists will bring diverse culture into live theatre performance.

Starring Carlos Rivera, Eli Moran, Juana Zavalia, Wolfgang Mcrae and Hyojin Park with direction by Sophia Treanor. Showing as Program G, Feb 1st (Sat) at 3 pm, 9th (Sun) at 7 pm, 19th (Wed) at 7 PM and 29th (Sat) at 3 pm at the Secret Theater in Long Island City. Get tickets at https://secrettheatre.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=75





