The Riverdale Repertory Company and Riverdale Rising Stars To Present THE PROM In March

The Riverdale Repertory Company and Riverdale Rising Stars will present The Prom in a limited run at Riverdale Y between March 9 and March 17.

Twenty actors ranging from ages 13 to 50+ have come together for a show-stopping multi-generational production of the hit Broadway musical. The Riverdale Y boasts three award-winning theatrical companies and is located in the Riverdale section of the Bronx.

The Prom opened on Broadway's Longacre Theatre in 2018 and was later adapted by Netflix into a movie that starred Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden and more. It follows the story of a group of eccentric Broadway stars on a mission to help a small-town girl attend the prom of her dreams. With music from Matthew Sklar, lyrics from Chad Beguelin and a book by Beguelin and Bob Martin, The Prom at once provides a dazzling musical spectacle without losing its heartfelt center: a timeless message of love and acceptance.

Our production is directed by Justin S. Fischer, choreographed by Samuel W. Hohn, and features musical direction by Bob Walton.

This unique musical shares an important message. Everyone has the right to make choices for themselves, as long as those choices harm no one. The Prom reminds us how often we... even with the best intentions...can get in the way of others' security and happiness. The characters in this musical, ultimately, find a meaningful path and understanding and come together in celebration of those differences...a party, and in this case, a very special prom.

