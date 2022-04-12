The Rehearsal Club Announces May Events

The Rehearsal Club (TRC), the legendary rooming house for aspiring actresses that inspired the Ferber and Kaufman play "Stage Door" has announced notable events for May 2022.

On Wednesday, May 11, the 53rd Street branch of The New York Public Library (18 West 53rd Street) will host the installation and dedication of a plaque commemorating the original location of The Rehearsal Club on West 53rd Street.

This plaque is made possible by a generous gift from Emmy-Award and Tony Award-winning actress Blythe Danner who is herself an alumna of The Rehearsal Club.

Four decades after the closure of the original residence in 1979, The Rehearsal Club has reopened its safe haven for deserving female talent at The Webster Apartments on West 34th Street. The revived Residency Program, conceived and executed by volunteer alumnae, offers room and board at affordable rates plus mentorships, workshops and networking opportunities.

Dedication of a commemorative plaque generously funded by Emmy and Award-winning actress Blythe Danner, in acknowledgement of iconic, revered The Rehearsal Club, whose alumnae include Carol Burnett, Blythe Danner, Kim Cattrall, Sandy Duncan, Diane Keaton, Cynthia Darlow and Cynthia Gregory.

Top NYC officials, Blythe Danner, TRC Board Members and Special Guests

Wednesday, May 11th at 6:30 p.m.

The NY Public Library 53rd St. Branch, 18 W. 53rd St.

The Rehearsal Club's mission to preserve its legacy and support young women trying to forge a performing arts career continues with vigor. The unveiling of the plaque acknowledges the contributions made by TRC women in shaping the current American theatre. Alumnae include Carol Burnett, Blythe Danner, Kim Cattrall, Sandy Duncan, Diane Keaton, Cynthia Darlow and Cynthia Gregory.

At 7:30 p.m. a celebration, hosted by The Museum of Modern Art, will be held at MoMA across West 53rd Street from the library. The celebration will feature Cynthia Darlow (Mrs. Moskowitz of the hit Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as emcee with live musical performances by members and guests of TRC.

For tickets: Support The Rehearsal Club - Anedot

On Monday, May 16 at 7:00pm, The Rehearsal Club will host its annual Rising Star Event at Symphony Space (2537 Broadway and 95th Street). Selected talented women will participate in the competition in the Leonard Nimoy Theatre, hosted by alumna Diane J. Findlay and judged by a panel of recognized talent agents. Tickets: $50.

For tickets: Rising Star Event and Tribute to Carol Burnett | Symphony Space

For further information on The Rehearsal Club or to become a member contact TRC President Gale Patron at galepatron@aol.com or Vice-President Marlene Mancini at mancini.francine@gmail.com.