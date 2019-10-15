The Producers Club Presents S#IT: An Unauthorized Musical Parody Of Stephen King's IT
Every 27 years a horrifying yet hilarious new music parody emerges just blocks from Times Square. Just in time for Halloween, S#IT: An Unauthorized Musical Parody of Stephen King's IT beings performances this October at the Producers Club in Midtown Manhattan.
Based on the cult book and films, this parody musical chronicles a self-obsessed author (who is definitely not Stephen King) with the assistance of a certain psychokinetic prom queen, and a group of kids who discover the true identity of a shape-shifting evil entity disguised as a maniacal dancing clown, feeding on the youth of Dairy, Maine. They must band together and destroy it before it devours them all....and sing and dance as well. Directed by Alice Camarota, with music by Tater Tits, lyrics by Jordan Ash, and a book by both, this new musical is sure to eat your heart out!
Tickets- $50
Online by credit card
http://KillerClownMusicalA.EventBrite.com
http://KillerClownMusicalB.EventBrite.com
Or
$50 cash only at the door depending on availability
Performances
Thursday, October 24th
7PM - S#it Performance - Cast A
9PM - S#it Performance - Cast B
Friday, October 25th
7PM - S#it Performance - Cast B
9PM - S#it Performance - Cast A
Saturday, October 26th
7PM - S#it Performance - Cast A
9PM - S#it Performance - Cast B
Thursday, October 31st
7PM - S#it Performance - Cast B
9PM - S#it Performance - Cast A
Friday, November 1st
7PM - S#it Performance - Cast A
9PM - S#it Performance - Cast B
Saturday, November 2nd
7PM - S#it Performance - Cast B
9PM - S#it Performance - Cast A
Location
The Producers Club-Sonnet Theater
358 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036
Cast
DNSK- Nick Bettens (A), Thoeger Hansen (B)
Little Carrie- Jacqueline DeGraff (Both)
Stuttering Will- Max Lamadrid (A), Jake Hoffman (B)
Bitchie- Rowan A Renfroe (A), Brian Douglas (B)
Fats- Kaleab Wiggins (A), Rob Romero (B)
Deb- Amanda Weston (A), Hannah Kraft (B)
Henry Flowers- Ramsey Zeitouneh (Both)
Poundfoolish- Cedric Allen Hills (A), Nick Deming (B)
Ensemble- Jessica Bulzacchellu (Both), Frankie Wang (A), Ekaterina Chigvintseva (Both), Vince Gau (B)