The Producers Club Presents S#IT: An Unauthorized Musical Parody Of Stephen King's IT

Every 27 years a horrifying yet hilarious new music parody emerges just blocks from Times Square. Just in time for Halloween, S#IT: An Unauthorized Musical Parody of Stephen King's IT beings performances this October at the Producers Club in Midtown Manhattan.

Based on the cult book and films, this parody musical chronicles a self-obsessed author (who is definitely not Stephen King) with the assistance of a certain psychokinetic prom queen, and a group of kids who discover the true identity of a shape-shifting evil entity disguised as a maniacal dancing clown, feeding on the youth of Dairy, Maine. They must band together and destroy it before it devours them all....and sing and dance as well. Directed by Alice Camarota, with music by Tater Tits, lyrics by Jordan Ash, and a book by both, this new musical is sure to eat your heart out!

Tickets- $50

Online by credit card

http://KillerClownMusicalA.EventBrite.com

http://KillerClownMusicalB.EventBrite.com

Or

$50 cash only at the door depending on availability

Performances

Thursday, October 24th

7PM - S#it Performance - Cast A

9PM - S#it Performance - Cast B

Friday, October 25th

7PM - S#it Performance - Cast B

9PM - S#it Performance - Cast A

Saturday, October 26th

7PM - S#it Performance - Cast A

9PM - S#it Performance - Cast B

Thursday, October 31st

7PM - S#it Performance - Cast B

9PM - S#it Performance - Cast A

Friday, November 1st

7PM - S#it Performance - Cast A

9PM - S#it Performance - Cast B

Saturday, November 2nd

7PM - S#it Performance - Cast B

9PM - S#it Performance - Cast A

Location

The Producers Club-Sonnet Theater

358 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036

Cast

DNSK- Nick Bettens (A), Thoeger Hansen (B)

Little Carrie- Jacqueline DeGraff (Both)

Stuttering Will- Max Lamadrid (A), Jake Hoffman (B)

Bitchie- Rowan A Renfroe (A), Brian Douglas (B)

Fats- Kaleab Wiggins (A), Rob Romero (B)

Deb- Amanda Weston (A), Hannah Kraft (B)

Henry Flowers- Ramsey Zeitouneh (Both)

Poundfoolish- Cedric Allen Hills (A), Nick Deming (B)

Ensemble- Jessica Bulzacchellu (Both), Frankie Wang (A), Ekaterina Chigvintseva (Both), Vince Gau (B)





