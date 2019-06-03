The Princess Grace Foundation USA Welcomes Brisa Trinchero As CEO

The Princess Grace Foundation- USA, founded by Prince Rainier III of Monaco to honor his wife Princess Grace Kelly, announced today that Brisa Trinchero, a two-time Tony Award winning Broadway producer and successful entrepreneur and business development expert will become the CEO of the Foundation.

Bringing with her over twenty years of executive experience leading non-profit and for profit organizations, Ms. Trinchero has led efforts in fundraising, corporate strategy, investor relations and entertainment innovation.

Ms. Trinchero shared, "I'm honored to be guiding the Princess Grace Foundation-USA into a new era, building upon the enduring legacy of Princess Grace and Her commitment to excellence in theater, dance and film. The Foundation has stewarded an extraordinary community of diverse and exceptional artists and arts patrons and I look forward to working with HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, His family, and the esteemed board of directors to enhance the mission and impact of this important organization."

His Serene Highness Prince Albert of Monaco added, "We are proud to welcome Brisa to the PGF-USA. For 37 years, the Foundation has honored My mother's legacy by fulfilling her dream of supporting artists all across America. We look forward to strengthening Her mission and securing an even brighter future with Brisa's passion and vision at the helm."

Prior to taking this appointment Ms. Trinchero served as a Broadway producer and was one of only 100 investors in Hamilton as well as dozens of other Broadway productions. She founded an artist retreat for Broadway's top creators and hosts a national radio show on Sirius XM featuring live entertainment entrepreneurs. She also serves on the Board of Director's for several arts and entertainment companies around the world.

Ms. Trinchero has a degree in music, an MBA in finance and a certificate in Sports & Entertainment Business from Harvard Business School.

www.pgfusa.org





