The Playwrights' Gate Presents The World Premiere Production Of HIDDEN Written And Directed By Marc Weiner

THE PLAYWRIGHTS' GATE has announced the world premiere production of HIDDEN, written and directed by Marc Weiner.

HIDDEN will play a three-week limited engagement at the 36th Street Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018). Performances begin Thursday, May 11 and continue through Sunday, May 28. Opening Night is Saturday, May 13 (8 p.m.). Tickets are $30 and available at www.HiddenThePlay.com.

After David, a senior at Columbia University, saves Nina from serious injury at an anti-war demonstration in 1968, an unraveling of human and familiar connection is discovered. Through a series of vignettes that travel back in time to 1942, we see their family in the Warsaw ghetto struggling to escape and survive the war. It was a time that people would do anything to protect their true identities-ensuring their lineage remains intact-and that the Jewish people were able to persevere. David and Nina are drawn into their family's history and discover they are connected beyond a common mission of peace.

According to Weiner, "Even eighty years later, these important stories need to be told. Younger generations need not forget the horrors of antisemitism that still marches in our streets."

The production stars Emily Blake (Notes on A Life) as Sarah, Sean Evans (Benjamin Cohen, The Underpants - Company Theatre Group (Nominated for a Broadway World Regional Award)) as Joseph Reszki, Mark Friedlander (Romeo, Romeo and Juliet - Connecticut Free Shakespeare) as Peter, Michael Gnat (Al in the Drama Desk-nominated The Navigator) as Jakob Epstein, Jon Lonoff (Poor of New York) as Victor, Michael Lopetrone (Death Of A Salesman - Flint Repertory Theatre) as David, and Eileen Sugameli (The Skin of Our Teeth - Theatre for a New Audience OBIE Award Winning Production) as Nina. All actors are performing courtesy of Actors' Equity. AEA-approved showcase.

The production features scenic design by Robert Marcus and costume design by Nicole Wilkowski. Shahob Newman is the sound designer, Kristen Vanderlyn is the lighting designer and production stage manager, Celia Torrey is the assistant stage manager. Marketing and Publicity Consulting by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

Tickets are $30 ($25 for Students/Seniors) and are now available online at www.HiddenThePlay.com. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater, ½ hour prior to the performance.