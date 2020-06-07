The PlayGround Experiment is Now Accepting Submissions for Second FACES OF AMERICA MONOLOGUE FESTIVAL

The Faces of America monologue festival is a celebration and critique of American life that showcases the incredible diversity of America in short two minute monologues written by writers from all over the USA.

The digital revival of the first festival was broadcast last night on the PlayGround Experiment's YouTube Live channel to help raise funds for The PGE Home fund, which is providing grants to artists who are suffering from a loss of income during the global pandemic, as well as causes supporting #BlackLivesMatter. To watch the broadcast of the first festival please visit The PlayGround Experiment's YouTube channel.

The PlayGround Experiment's Founder and Artistic Director Mike Lesser commented: "Our first Faces of America festival was such a tremendous success and we received so many fantastic submissions that we just had to do it again. When we started planning the digital revival, which represents the great diversity of America, we didn't know that we would be presenting this work during a time of real crisis for our country and our democracy. We're thrilled that the world gets to hear the words of these incredibly talented writers and are excited to be opening submissions for a second festival so that we can continue being able to provide a unique glimpse of American life."

To submit your monologue for consideration there are just three simple rules:

Keep your monologue to shorter than two minutes.

If they think your monologue reads longer it will not be considered for the festival.

Include the word "home" somewhere in your monologue.

Send your submission via our online form at http://www.theplaygroundexperiment.com/foa-submissions before the deadline of September 25 2020.

Late entries will not be considered, no matter how much you beg.

A selection committee will read all submitted monologues and pick those that best reflect the broad spectrum of what it is live in America. Monologues can be historical or futuristic, cultural or political, comedic or tragic, spoken or signed!

If your monologue is selected for inclusion in the festival you will be contacted by October 15. They will then work with you to cast your monologue from The PGE casting pool. The selected monologues will be performed at the second festival in November 2020.

An anthology of the monologues from the first festival is also available to order from Shakespeare & Co. A donation from every book sold is made to The PGE HOME Fund.

