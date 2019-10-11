The PIT Announces Full Line-up For NYC SketchFest 2019

The Peoples Improv Theater (The PIT) presents the eighth annual NYC SketchFest 2019, bringing 132 of the best sketch comedy groups from around the country and the world together in one place. This years festival is focused on "the different voices of sketch" by highlighting diverse groups from the emerging New York City sketch scene alongside national headliners. Featuring groups from 16 states and 3 countries, NYC SketchFest 2019 is a 4 day party featuring mixers, industry events, workshops and some of the best sketch groups in the world stretched across The PIT's 3 stages.

NYC SketchFest 2019's executive producer, Allen McRae, said "NYC SketchFest is always a yearly high point for New York sketch comedy. This year we are focusing on bringing as many different kinds of voices together in one place as possible, and highlighting how diverse sketch comedy can be. Sketch comedy is having a major moment, and this is New York City's chance to see what's happening now and who's next."

Notable participants include Joe Pera, Who Made The Potato Salad?, Kurtis Conner, Carmen Christopher, Model Majority, Cannibal Milkshake, Kids These Days, Lo-Fi NYC, The Foundation, The Roast of Your 15 Year Old Self, Room 28 and many more!

This year's participants - subject to change - are 106 and YER! (NYC), Aaron Nemo (NYC), Actual Wolves (Ohio), Ali Clayton (NYC), Amateur Hour (NYC), Art/Comedy (NYC), Backdoor Barbeque (NYC), Bad Jokes for a Good Cause (NYC), Bad Medicine (Washington, DC), Beautiful Dreamers (NYC), Beautiful Nut (Philadelphia), Black Pantherettes (NYC), Boris Khaykin (NYC), Bragging Rights (NYC), Brick Penguin (Washington, DC), Cannibal Milkshake (NYC), Carmen Christopher (NYC), Cereal in a Mason Jar (Toronto), CHET Chats (North Carolina), CONSPIRACY (Boston), Cookie Puss (NYC), D & V (Toronto), Dark with a Chance of Stupid (NYC), Denied From New York (NYC), Dinner for One (NYC), Double Yeti (Boston), DUH! (NYC), Dutch and Dank (NYC), Elmo Says Laugh (NYC), Extra Credit (NYC), Femmebot PhD (LA), Florida Man Returns! (Florida), Fresh out of the Box (NYC), Friend Club (Boston), Friendo (LA), Friends with Dads (NYC), Ghost Def (NYC), Girls with Brown Hair (NYC), God Should Not of Chosen Us (NYC), Group Kid (NYC), Hallway Baby (NYC), Henry and Hudson (Pittsburgh), History Machine (NYC), Hot Winter Bods (Philadelphia), House Party (NYC)

Idaho, Wham!(Philadelphia), Infinite Sketch (NYC), Jack and Melissa (NYC), Jasmine's Dad (Vermont), JEANPAULBROS (Boston), Joe Pera (NYC), Jon Blair (Canada), JZT & Friends (NYC), Kelley Quinn (NYC), Kevin and Pat (NYC), Kids These Days (NYC), King Quail (NYC), Kurtis Connor (Canada), Ladies & Gentlemen (Canada), Laundry Day Comedy (NYC), Leather Father (NYC), Legends in the Game (Chicago), Lemon Hands (NYC), Like Butter (NYC), Lo-Fi NYC (NYC), Loop Troupe (NYC), Love Island Live (NYC), MA'AM (NYC), Mad Libs Musical (NYC), Main Squeeze (NYC), Marcie's Cubicle (Canada), Mixtape Rewind (Chicago), Model Majority (NYC), Mom's Night Out (NYC), National Scandal (NYC), Nite King (LA), Ok Meatplace (NYC), Only Sketches About (NYC), Option 7 (NYC), Overstep (NYC), Paperboy Prince Show: Superhero Music (NYC), Past Curfew (NYC), Patent Pending (NYC), Patrick Maxwell (Philadelphia), Pendulum (Austin), Pickle Jar (Boston), Pilots (NYC), Pitchfork Patricia (NYC), Postmen (NYC), Rachel (NYC), Rad Motel (NYC), Road Pizza (NYC), Room 28 (NYC), Ryan Kristopik (NYC), Salty Nuts (NYC), Savage (NYC), Seafood Mayhem (NYC), Shiners (NYC), Show of Shows (NYC), Singing in the Roots (Philadelphia), SisterWives Sketch (NYC), Sketchy History (NYC), Smoothie Talk (NYC), Soul Crush (NYC), Souvenir (NYC), Spanglish (LA), Steve's Hard Milk (NYC), Straw Man Collective (NYC), Sunday School Dropouts (NYC), Super Crazy Variety Game Show Hour (NYC), Suzzy (Boston), Table For Two (NYC), Terrible People (Boston), That Just Happened (NYC), The "Responsible" "Adults" (Seattle), The Broadway Beat (NYC), The Egos (NYC), The Foundation (NYC), The Hicks-Shulman Particle (NYC), The Midnight Gardeners League (Washington, DC), The Real Fake News Hour (Boston), The Rebecca Show (North Carolina), The Rhubarbs (Philadelphia), The Roast of your 15 Year Old Self (NYC),The Understudies (NYC), Time Travel For Petty Revenge (Chicago), Timmy H. Barron (NYC), TTT and Friends (NYC), Unwashed Comedy: Night Market (NYC), Velvet Mommy (NYC), Vodka Pancake (Chicago), Who Made The Potato Salad? (NYC), Wrong House (NYC)

Tickets: $12 - $20

Festival Passes: $40

Ticket Link: https://thepit-nyc.com/nyc-sketchfest-2019/

NYC SketchFest 2019 takes place at The Peoples Improv Theater:

The Striker Stage and The PIT Underground: 123 E24th St, New York, NY

The PIT: 154 W29th St, New York, NY

For more information, visit https://thepit-nyc.com/nyc-sketchfest-2019/





