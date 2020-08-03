The Outer Loop Announces ONEIRONAUT: An International, 24-Hour, Immersive Theater Experience

The Outer Loop Theater Experience and NYU Tisch alum Kayla Zanakis proudly present OneIronaut, a one-of-a-kind cyber stage production that allows the audience to interact with characters and help them navigate a world like no other. The show is a 24-hour international event premiering on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at 8pm EST.

The audience will escape to the year 2090, when nature has taken back what's rightfully hers and citizens of the world live to dream. With the help of fellow R.E.M. Lab interns, participants follow five suspects as they move through their waking and dream worlds. They will be able to choose their own path and that of the characters through a hazy maze of blurred realities and even blurrier truths while trying to discover who is the OneIronaut.

The journey will culminate in a mind-blowing climactic event, determined by the AUDIENCE.

The Outer Loop Theater Experience is excited to share this production, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a 10-year-old nonprofit organization known to its faithful followers as "that innovative arts-for-action group," the Outer Loop insists on taking action and continuing to share the work of emerging playwrights and artists. While social distancing and creating remotely, they have devised a unique way of storytelling that will resonate with a global audience.

The Outer Loop is joined by Kayla Zanakis, an NYU Tisch alum and the brilliant mind behind OneIronaut. As a writer, producer, co-director, and actor for the show, she has stepped up to the plate, in order to give artists a platform to continue doing the work they love.

"Now more than ever, we should be creating, innovating, and connecting with other artists in a time that feels so disconnected," Zanakis said. " It gives us hope. It's a way to express ourselves and use our voice in even the most uncertain moments of life."

Together, The Outer Loop and Ms. Zanakis are paving the way for the future of this art form, while fighting the discouragement and uncertainty of the pandemic.

Tickets are limited, and available now through August 22nd: https://oneironaut.eventbrite.com/

For more information, please visit the The Outer Loop website: www.outerlooptheater.org

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You