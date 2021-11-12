The Open Circle Play Factory Announces THE LANFORD WILSON PROJECT 



Open Circle Play Factory, under the Artistic Direction of Mac McCarty, today announced it will present a limited engagement Off-Broadway run of The Lanford Wilson Project, its inaugural endeavor aimed at making vital the works of Lanford Wilson for a new audience and rekindling the spirit of ensemble acting for which he wrote.

Wilson was one of the founders of the Circle Repertory Company, and a Pulitzer Prize winner - and developed his work within the historic context of the Off-Off Broadway theatre movement.

The Lanford Wilson Project is a continuation of that legacy and features The Mound Builders and Sympathetic Magic, both directed by Mr. McCarty and performed in repertory over a four-week run Tuesday, November 23rd - Saturday, December 18th at Theater Five, Theater Row. Tickets are $50 (+$2.50 service fee) and can be purchased online at: https://bfany.org/theatre-row/ - https://www.opencircleplayfactory.com

Past secrets and present ambition lead to tragic ends in The Mound Builders: Disunion, Part 1 of The Lanford Wilson Project. It is a mystery set around an archeological dig in Southern Illinois and is filled with characters both funny and exasperating. It looks at themes of ambition, privilege versus aspiration, the dangers of patriarchy, the repression of women, and the tragic results that occur when these issues collide in acts of hubris. The cast of The Mound Builders: Disunion features Carson Alexander, Angela Atwood, Steve Carlsen, Kelsey Claire, Stella Marcus, Tamra Paselk, and Jeffrey C. Wolf.

The turmoil of the cosmos is mirrored in the human condition in Sympathetic Magic: Coming Together - Part 2 of The Lanford Wilson Project. It follows a group of intense and clever San Franciscans - artists, scientists, spiritual searchers and lost souls - who continue to struggle with the themes of Part 1. While dealing with artistic failure and scientific uncertainty in the midst of a pandemic, they endeavor in their fierce and lively way to overcome the tragedies of the past and rise up. The cast of Sympathetic Magic: Coming Together features Matthew Bechtold, Taylor Lynn Carter, Pethio Dav, Katherine King, Mitch Lerner, Phil Rafferty, Alexander Spears, and Athena Torres.

Tickets are $50 (+$2.50 service fee). We're offering a discount code REPERTORY for $75 for a ticket to both shows. Performances are on Tuesdays through Sundays. For a listing of all performances, please visit: https://bfany.org/theatre-row/.