The Obscura Factory Presents AMP THE ELECTRIFYING STORY OF MARY SHELLEY

The Obscura Factory will present AMP: The Electrifying Story of Mary Shelley, AMP is a gothic solo retelling of the creation of Frankenstein, written and performed by Jody Christopherson (St Kilda) and directed by Isaac Byrne (The Other Mozart) at HERE (145 Avenue of the Americas, entrance on Dominick Street, one block south of Spring Street), February 18th-22nd. Tickets ($20) are available in advance at https://here.org/shows/amp/ or by calling 212-352-3101.

Before Mary Shelley was considered one of the greatest writers in the canon, she was the unconventional daughter of anarchist philosophers William Godwin and Mary Wollstonecraft. Outcast and profoundly isolated, rejecting what her Victorian world had to offer, she created a genre that celebrated revolting in both senses of the word. Scientist Luigi Galvani's discovery of "animal electricity" acts as an electric undercurrent for suppressed creative narratives, accompanied by stylized movement, period costumes and the philosophy that allowed authors to be published as creators of their own stories . . . however horrifying they might be.

AMP is written and performed by Jody Christopherson and directed Isaac Byrne with sound design by Kodi Lynn Milburn featuring movement direction by Natalie Deryn Johnson. Additional text by Mary Shelley, Percy Shelly, Lord Byron, William Godwin, Mary Wollstonecraft, Luigi Galvani.

AMP was previously developed through residencies at Write Out Front and All For One Theater's So-Co Lab. For the play AMP, Jody Christopherson is the recipient of a 2017 New York Society Library grant, for emerging female writers writing about history and literature.

Performances will be Tuesday, February 18th at 7pm, Wednesday February 19th at 7pm, Thursday, February 20th at 7pm, Friday, February 21st at 7pm, Saturday February 22md at 2pm and Saturday, February 22nd at 7pm





