The Neurodivergent New Play Series Will Host First Annual Open-Mic Fundraiser

On April 21st at 2pm EST, the Neurodivergent New Play Series will present its first annual Open-Mic Night to celebrate World Autistic Empowerment Month at spit&vigor's tiny baby blackbox theater, located at 115 MacDougal Street, 3C, New York, NY. All in-person attendees will have a chance to perform a scene, monologue, song, poem, etc. of their choosing, with proceeds to help support our future readings.

RSVPs are available at www.spitnvigor.com/neurodivergent-plays, with a minimum $20 donation. Proceeds will go to help support future readings of the Neurodivergent New Play Series, going into their 2024-25 Season. For any questions about the event, please send an email to neurodivergentplays@gmail.com. Direct donations to the Neurodivergent New Play Series can also be made at www.ko-fi.com/neurodivergentplays.

Founded in 2023 by award-winning autistic playwright and producer Anthony J. Piccione, the Neurodivergent New Play Series is dedicated to presenting matinee readings on the 3rd Sunday of every month - with seasonal breaks in December, January, July, and August - of plays written entirely by neurodivergent and disabled playwrights (i.e. autism, ADHD, dyslexia, OCD, Tourette syndrome, etc.) as part of a growing resident company of playwrights whose interests and specialties span a wide range of subjects, genres & structural approaches, with each play personally selected from a neuroinclusive resident company of directors.

The Neurodivergent New Play Series is a curated production of spit&vigor. Founded in 2015, spit&vigor is a non-profit theater company devoted to the development of new plays and spirited, innovative productions of existing work. Their small roster of productions has been award winning and critically acclaimed, praised as “darkly humorous, deliciously ghoulish”, “wrenching and visually eloquent”, "irresistibly dramatic" and "legitimately upsetting" by the New York Times. In collaboration with theater company Theatre4thePeople, spit&vigor was the recipient of the 2015 New York Innovative Theater Outstanding Premiere Production of a Play Award for their very first production in a historic chapel at The West Park Presbyterian Church, which included an Artist Support Grant from the Donn Russell Fund. spit&vigor has since gone on to earn The Players Theater Off-Broadway Artistic Residency, The Center at West Park's Artist Residency, IRT's 3B Residency, The Davenport space grant, and The Times Center space grant.

Regular updates on the Neurodivergent Play Series are available at www.linktr.ee/neurodivergentplays and on Instagram & Facebook @neurodivergentplays.