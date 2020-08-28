The National Arts Club and Harlem Shakespeare Festival Present OTHELLO

This all-female adaptation stars Debra Ann Byrd.

The National Arts Club presents an exciting all-female stage-adaptation of Othello: The Moor of Venice, performed by the Harlem Shakespeare Festival.

Enjoy an exciting 90-minute all-female stage-adaptation of Othello: The Moor of Venice by the Harlem Shakespeare Festival. It stars international actress/producer, Debra Ann Byrd, who recently received the Broadway World Best Lead Actress Award for her portrayal in the title role. Performed by a cast of eight classically trained actresses, they tell the story of a love that defies the boundaries of race. Together they transform a lover's world of sighs into a universe of hurt...Othello: "Be careful who you trust!"

Free with registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/william-shakespeares-othello-registration-116500629519

