The McKittrick Hotel Announces NEW YEAR'S EVE: THE MCKITTRICK WORLD'S FAIR

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC) announces New Year's Eve: The McKittrick World's Fair, an evening of cosmopolitan glamour taking over the hotel to ring in 2020 on Tuesday 12/31.

New Year's Eve: The McKittrick World's Fair will be a one-night-only spectacular filled with dazzling artistry for the celebration of the year! Every floor of the legendary home of Sleep No More will be transformed to evoke global metropolises and exotic curiosities of the World's Fair.

This glittering display of transcendent live performances, ethereal scenic installations, special surprise guests, and costumed revelry all night long, must be experienced to be believed. An opulent dance party complete with open bar will abound from 10:15 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Guests should come dressed to the nines in their New Year's finery, in chic shades of midnight blue, gold, silver, and black. Or with a thematic flair inspired by cosmic wonders and explorers of the world.

To enhance the experience, packages are available to attend Sleep No More or a sumptuous dinner feast in The Club Car before the party. Guests can attend all three for the ultimate New Year celebration, as well as upgrade any tickets to Maximilian's List, or an ultra-premium Champagne Table reservation, for expedited entry and access to the exclusive Max's Boudoir for the evening.

The McKittrick Hotel is open seven days a week. Located in West Chelsea near The High Line, Hudson Yards, Hell's Kitchen and the Meatpacking District, the venue offers a plethora of entertainment options for tourists and locals alike. From the award-winning immersive spectacle Sleep No More, late night jazz speakeasy Manderley Bar, and year-round rooftop hideaway Gallow Green, to The Club Car - home of Bartschland Follies and Speakeasy Magick - there are many reasons to visit.

All guests must be at least 21 to enter. For schedule, tickets and additional information, please visit www.mckittrickhotel.com

Tickets (subject to change)

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

a-? 6:00 & 6:15 p.m. - Dinner, Sleep No More + Party (from $450)

a-? 7:00 p.m. - Sleep No More + Party (from $350)

a-? 8:30 & 8:45 p.m. - Dinner + Party (from $400)

a-? 10:15 p.m. - Party Only (from $225)

a-? 12:30 a.m. - Late Night Entry (from $150)

Link

a-? New Year's Eve - https://mckittrickhotel.com/events/nye





