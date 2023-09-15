The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, LLC Hosts The Second Annual Fall Benefit Concert Featuring Broadway's Top Latiné Talent

The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, LLC has announced its highly anticipated Second Annual Fall Benefit Concert to celebrate Latiné voices in musical theatre.

This exciting evening of entertainment will showcase outstanding performances by Broadway's top Latiné talents, highlighting new music from featured Latiné writers, composers, and lyricists. The event will be hosted by the incomparable Robin de Jesús. The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, LLC is a pioneering organization committed to developing and advocating for new Latiné-written works of musical theatre. It strongly emphasizes celebrating the rich diversity within Latinidad, including the identities and works of Afro-Latinx individuals, immigrants, those with indigenous roots, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community. The Lab provides comprehensive programs for new musical development and writer career advancement - all at no cost to the writers themselves.

Mark your calendar for an extraordinary evening on October 2nd, 2023, featuring a 6:00 PM reception followed by a 7:30 PM show at The Cutting Room NYC (44 East 32nd St., New York City).

The Second Annual Fall Benefit Concert will feature an outstanding lineup featuring music by Jaime Cepero, Miguel Angel Vazquez, Sara Ornelas, Christin Eve Cato, Dolores "Dolo" Sanchez, Jaime Lozano, Florencia Cuenca, Mateo Lizcano, Benjamin Velez, Charlie Romano, Angelica Beliard, Yasmin Sophia, Henry Gainza, Franco Giacomarra, Brian Quijada and Nygel D Robinson. The evening is directed by Adrian Abel Azevedo and Nyseli Vega, with music direction by Guilherme Andreas. It features performances by Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella), Henry Gainza (Mr. Saturday Night), Mateo Lizcano (Dear Evan Hansen), Jaime Cepero (Smash), Florencia Cuenca (Desaparecidas), Sara Ornelas (Desaparecidas), Jaime Lozano (Frida), Angelica Beliard (Summer), Brian Quijada (Mexodus), Nygel D Robinson, Nyseli Vega, Franco Giacomarra, Miguel Angel Vazquez, Christin Eve Cato, Dolores "Dolo" Sanchez, Charlie Romano, Yasmin Sophia and more!

A night of music written entirely by Latine composers, the evening is a celebration of Latinidad in theatre, and a testament to the Lab’s commitment to supporting Latine artists robustly and long term. Your support is the driving force behind initiatives that empower the creation of new Latinx-written works, nurture emerging talent, and amplify the voices of underrepresented communities on stage, including Afro-Latinx, immigrants, and LGBTQIA+ individuals. Join us for this transformative evening in the world of musical theatre. "We're fortunate to have two years under our belt serving our community," says founder and producing artistic director, Ryan Morales Green, "and this year's Benefit Concert serves as a celebration of the dozens of shows and hundreds of writers we've supported in that time. We are grateful to have Robin de Jesús back for a second year, as we raise the needed funds and awareness to continue to grow in our ability to help Latine writers - and the important stories they have to tell - not only survive but thrive far into the future!"